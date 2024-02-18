US strongly condemns violence in DR Congo after alleged drone attack | Conflict News





The State Department says the escalating violence poses a risk to millions of people facing displacement and deprivation.

The United States has condemned growing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), blaming an armed group it says is supported by neighboring Rwanda.

Fighting has erupted in recent days in eastern DRC between the M23 rebel group and government forces, leaving dozens of soldiers and civilians killed or injured.

The fighting also caused tens of thousands of civilians to flee to the eastern city of Goma, located between Lake Kivu and the border with Rwanda.

This escalation has increased the risk for millions of people already at risk of human rights violations, including displacement, deprivation and attacks, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The United States condemns Rwanda's support for the M23 armed group and calls on Rwanda to immediately withdraw all Rwandan Defense Force personnel from the DRC and remove its surface-to-air missile systems, which threaten the lives of civilians, United Nations and other regional peacekeeping forces. humanitarian actors and commercial flights in eastern DRC, Miller added.

On Saturday, the DRC accused Rwanda of carrying out a drone attack that damaged a civilian plane at Goma airport.

It clearly came from Rwandan territory, violating the territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lt. Col. Guillaume Ndjike Kaito said in a video broadcast.

The DRC, the United Nations and Western countries have accused Rwanda of supporting rebels in their attempt to control vast mineral resources, which Kigali has denied.

South Africa announced on Wednesday that it would send 2,900 troops to support Congolese forces against the armed group.

The DRC has for decades been at war with numerous rebel groups that emerged in its resource-rich eastern region in the wake of the Rwandan genocide.

The M23, which split from the DRC army in 2012, says it is fighting to defend Congolese Tutsis who face tribal discrimination in the DRC.

