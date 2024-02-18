UK weather: Snow expected next week with temperatures below freezing.





Here's a full list of exactly where snow could fall next week: Photo: Alamy/WXCharts

A new weather map has shown where snow could fall next week.

A major strike is expected this weekend, with yellow warnings for heavy rain issued for parts of England on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Met Office, but that could change next week.

Forecaster WXCharts said the weather could bring heavy snowfall to parts of the country on February 22nd and 23rd.

Snow is expected to fall across parts of north-east Wales, the north-east and vast areas of Scotland.

The first snowfall is initially expected on Thursday, but could intensify throughout the day.

The flakes could appear north of Manchester and move along the North West and Scottish Borders, with Blackpool and Lancaster also potentially affected.

In Wales, areas that could see snow include Aberystwyth, Newton, Llangollen, parts of Snowdonia and even Colwyn Bay.

However, the worst of the snow is expected in Scotland, with it also expected in Dumfries, Castle Douglas, Glasgow, Stirling, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Snow is likely to subside in some areas on Friday, but accumulations may occur in areas around the Lake District.

READ MORE: Snow is expected to fall on exact dates as new weather map shows places set to be worst hit by -7 Arctic blast.

READ MORE: Winter is back: New weather map shows heavy snow forecast Britons will experience sub-zero temperatures until the end of February.

WXCharts shows areas that may be affected. Photo: WXCharts Where it could snow this week

February 22nd

Bannau Brycheiniog National ParkParts of central and north-west Wales, including Aberystwyth, Newton and Llangollen, through Snowdonia to Colwyn BayManchesterPart of north-west Wales, across the Peak District to the Scottish BordersDumfries, Castle Douglas, then north to Glasgow and then to Go to . North-east Scotland, including Stirling, Dundee and Aberdeen

February 23rd

Towns around the Peak District, northwestern Wales and the west coast of Scotland are expected to be most affected. Photo: Alamy What does the National Weather Service say?

February 19-21

On Monday there will be rain in the southeast and showers in the north. Additional rain in the north settled south overnight Tuesday. Many people feel anxious on Wednesday. Forecasters say it remains fairly mild.

The long-term forecast for February 21 to March 1 is likely to be wet and mild in the south, while brighter, cooler weather is likely in the north from Wednesday. Afterwards all the rain will come in from the west.

Conditions will become unsettled as north-westerly winds bring showery conditions to the British Isles from Thursday, while the east will remain clearer for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the UK warmer than average for the year but cooler in the north-west at times.

Conditions are expected to be unsettled from Saturday with occasional rain or showers. There is a chance of some rain for most areas, but the heaviest rain will affect the North West. There will be strong winds at times, especially in the northwest, and more stable conditions across the south and east, where the driest and brightest conditions will be more likely.

