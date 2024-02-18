Public Affairs Office | Justice Department transfers about $500,000 in Russian funds confiscated from Estonia to Ukraine





Deputy Prosecutor General Lisa Monaco and Estonian Secretary General Tnis Saar announced today at the Munich Security Conference the transfer of nearly $500,000 in confiscated Russian funds to provide aid to Ukraine . The funds were confiscated by the United States following the dismantling of an illegal supply network attempting to import into Russia a high-precision machine tool of American origin used in the defense and security sectors. nuclear proliferation. Additionally, on Wednesday, February 14, a Latvian citizen criminally charged in connection with the government procurement program pleaded guilty to violating U.S. export laws and regulations.

This transfer is the first of its kind from the United States to a foreign ally for the express purpose of helping Ukraine, and is the second time the Justice Department's KleptoCapture Task Force has placed confiscated Russian assets at Ukraine's disposal, after providing $5.4 million in confiscated funds last year. to the State Department for Support of Ukrainian Veterans. The confiscated funds are transferred to Estonia because, under the current authorities, the facts of this case do not allow a direct transfer to Ukraine. Estonia will use the funds for a project to accelerate damage assessment and critical repairs to Ukraine's electricity distribution and transmission system, which were deliberately targeted by Russian forces.

Today's announcement demonstrates the unwavering determination of the United States and our Estonian partners to cut off President Putin's access to the Western technologies he relies on to wage an illegal war against Ukraine, said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who signed the transfer agreement on behalf of the United States. This step toward justice and restoration opens a new path toward combating Russia's ongoing brutality. The Department of Justice will continue to seek creative solutions to ensure that the people of Ukraine can respond and rebuild.

Preventing cross-border crime has been and will be an even greater priority in the future, said Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Justice Tnis Saar. The effective prosecution of sanctioned crimes constitutes a very important element of this. In my opinion, this agreement constitutes additional motivation to fight even more against sanctions violations. The reason is very simple: the goal here is not only to detect, prosecute and ensure justice, but also to direct illegal income to the victim, i.e. Ukraine. I hope this becomes the new normal for crimes punished in other countries in the future.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Justice Department, working with its U.S. and foreign partners, has used every tool available to deprive the Kremlin of the resources it needs to continue its war of aggression. These efforts are paying off, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division. Today, we once again demonstrate our resolve to hold Russia accountable and help the Ukrainian people as they courageously resist and rebuild.

I commend the investigators who stopped this sensitive Connecticut-made equipment from crossing the Russian border, as well as our team of prosecutors who not only brought the individuals and entities involved to justice, but worked to seize and confiscate the funds involved in his purchase. , said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery of the District of Connecticut. We thank our law enforcement partners and the Government of the Republic of Estonia for helping us fulfill our mission of tracing the assets of those who violate our laws and ensuring adequate compensation for their victims.

This agreement between the United States and Estonia not only strengthens our strong partnership, but it also solidifies both countries' commitments to resist Russian aggression, said Katrina W. Berger, executive deputy director of Homeland Security Investigations ( HSI). The transfer follows a joint investigation into an attempted illegal shipment of military equipment intended to support Russia's war against Ukraine. HSI will continue to ensure the security of the homeland of this great nation and, if necessary, that of our allies.

The Putin regime has deliberately targeted civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine to lower morale, cripple the Ukrainian economy and use winter as a weapon of war. The funds we are providing to Estonia today will be used to significantly reduce the time needed to assess and prioritize urgent repairs to Ukraine's electricity infrastructure, all with the aim of literally keeping the lights on, said Michael Khoo, co-leader of the KleptoCapture working group.

This action demonstrates that the Department and its international partners will seek and develop new solutions to ensure that the profits of Russian criminal networks are redirected to supporting the Ukrainian people.

The agreement with Estonia illustrates the joint commitments of the United States and Estonia to enforce export control regimes that deprive the Russian war machine of essential technologies and supplies and to use confiscated proceeds of crime to support Ukraine in its resistance to illegal Russian aggression.

In March 2023, an investigation into an attempted smuggling of a dual-use item controlled for export to Russia resulted in the forfeiture of $484,696, representing funds transferred to the United States to purchase the item . This item, known as a jig grinder, is a high-precision grinding machine system that requires a license to be exported or re-exported to Russia due to its applications in nuclear proliferation and defense programs. The template crusher was intercepted before it could reach Russia.

In addition to the confiscation, U.S. authorities, with the active support of the Estonian Prosecutor General's Office and the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, have indicted several individuals and companies that were part of the smuggling network. The transfer of the confiscated funds to Estonia is recognition of the crucial assistance received from the Estonian authorities.

Among those criminally charged in the smuggling case, Latvian national Vadims Ananics, 47, was arrested in Latvia on October 18, 2022 and pleaded guilty earlier this week in federal court in Connecticut. Ananics admitted its role in the scheme to violate U.S. export laws and regulations by attempting to smuggle an export-controlled dual-use item to Russia.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Ananics was the general director of CNC Weld, a company based in Latvia. Beginning in 2018, Ananics conspired with others, including individuals in Russia and a Russian-based company, to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle into Russia a jig grinder CPWZ 500 Series precision, manufactured in Connecticut.

In August 2019, to finalize the purchase of the jig grinder, Ananics and others traveled to Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he informed the sellers that the jig grinder was being purchased for the benefit of CNC Weld. Only after exporting the jig grinder from the United States did Ananics inform the sellers that CNC Weld was not the end user.

Ananics pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act, a misdemeanor punishable by up to five years in prison. No sentencing date has yet been set.

U.S. authorities, working with Latvian authorities, intercepted the jig grinder in Riga, Latvia, before it was shipped to Russia. As of March 2023, $484,696 of funds involved in the purchase of the jig grinder were subsequently forfeited.

In turn, Estonia agreed, in consultation with the United States, to use the transferred funds to finance a drone-based program to assess the damage caused by Russian aggression to distribution and communications infrastructure. electricity transmission of Ukraine.

In April 2023, an additional $312,192.44 (approximately $342,000) was forfeited as part of a criminal conviction imposed on one of the shell companies involved in the jig-grinder smuggling ring. The funds are currently being held in Latvia pending final execution of the US confiscation order.

HSI field offices in New Haven, Connecticut; Portland, Oregon; and The Hague, Netherlands; the Office of Export Enforcement of the United States Department of Commerce in Boston; and the FBI led the investigation. In addition to the assistance of the Estonian authorities, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Latvia, the Latvian Tax and Customs Police and the Latvian State Police provided valuable assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rahul Kale, Konstantin Lantsman, Stephanie Levick and David Nelson of the District of Connecticut and Prosecutors Brendan Geary and Matthew Anzaldi of the National Security Division's Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are handling the case. investigation and prosecution of Ananics. The Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs provided valuable assistance. The international sharing agreement was prepared with support from the Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, the Treasury Executive Office for Asset Forfeiture, and the Department of State.

The investigation was coordinated by the Department of Justice's KleptoCapture Task Force, an interagency law enforcement task force dedicated to enforcing sweeping sanctions, export controls and countermeasures. economic measures that the United States, along with its foreign allies and partners, imposed in response to Russia. unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine. Announced by the Attorney General on March 2, 2022, and under the direction of the Office of the Assistant Attorney General, the task force will continue to leverage tools and authorities across departments to combat efforts to evade or undermine collective measures taken by the Attorney General. the American government in response to Russian military aggression.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-transfers-approximately-500000-forfeited-russian-funds-estonia-benefit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos