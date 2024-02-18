Funeral held in Georgia for 2 US soldiers killed in Jordan drone attack





Two young citizen-soldiers who became close friends after enlisting in the Army Reserve were honored Saturday at a funeral in southeast Georgia, nearly three weeks after their deaths in a drone attack in January while deployed to the Middle East.

The soldiers — 24-year-old sergeant. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett was among three members of their Army reserve unit who died Jan. 28 in the attack on a U.S. base in Jordan, near the Syrian border. Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, was buried Tuesday after a church service in Carrollton, Georgia.

Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Sgt. Kennedy Ladon Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett died on January 28, 2024 in Jordan. Department of Defense

The service for Sanders was held in the packed 1,200-seat auditorium at Ware County Middle School in Waycross.

His fellow soldiers recalled Sanders' courage, loving personality and willingness to volunteer for tasks few wanted to do, including learning to use earth-moving equipment to help build roads and shelters, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Behind her smile was a fierce determination,” Col. Jeffrey Dulgarian said during the ceremony, adding that she “assumed her responsibility with vigor and skill.”

Sanders' former basketball coach, Mandy Lingenfelter, remembers Sanders as a point guard for the Ware County High Lady Gators.

“It was hard for me to yell at her,” Lingenfelter said, “because she was always smiling. … She had pure joy. She put Jesus first, others second and herself last. “

A similar welcome marked Moffett's final return to Savannah. Moffett's funeral at a Baptist church was scheduled for Saturday at the same time as Sanders' service, 100 miles away. Moffett's family requested that the media not be present.

The deaths of the three Georgian reservists were the first U.S. death blamed on Iran-backed militias following months of intensified attacks on U.S. forces in the region since Israel's war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.

More than 40 troops were also injured in the drone attack on Tower 22, a secret U.S. military outpost in the desert that allows U.S. forces to infiltrate and quietly leave Syria. About 350 U.S. Army and Air Force personnel are deployed to Tower 22, according to the Department of Defense.

The Jan. 28 attack was different from previous attacks because of where and when it took place: in residential areas and “fairly early in the morning,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said. , to journalists during a press briefing on January 30.

“People were actually in their beds when the drone hit,” she said at the time.

The attack was considered the deadliest attack on U.S. service members since 13 Americans were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul as the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

The three soldiers killed in Jordan received promotions after their deaths. They were assigned to the 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, based at Fort Moore in west Georgia.

According to the Army Reserve, Moffett and Sanders both enlisted in 2019 as construction engineers who operate bulldozers and other heavy equipment to clear roads and construction sites.

By the time they deployed to the Middle East last year, the two men had become close friends. Moffett's mother, Francine Moffett, said every time the family called her daughter, she also heard from Sanders.

When not serving in uniform, Moffett worked in Savannah for United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia, helping teach cooking and other skills to people with disabilities. She joined the Army Reserve after graduating from Windsor Forest High School, where she had been a drum major and JROTC cadet. She was killed just days after her 23rd birthday.

Sanders was from Waycross, on the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp, and worked at a local drugstore. The former high school athlete helped coach children's basketball and soccer teams in her free time. Her mother, Oneida Oliver-Sanders, said the last time they spoke, her daughter had talked about wanting to buy a motorcycle when she got home.

On February 3, in response to the drone attack in Jordan, the United States launched retaliatory airstrikes on dozens of targets associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated militias in Syria and Syria. Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi militants based in Yemen carried out attacks on commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea following October 7.

Last month, the United States and its allies began launching retaliatory strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

