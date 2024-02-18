Ukrainians can extend their UK visas under new system | refugees





Ukrainians who sought refuge in the UK following the Russian invasion will be able to extend their visas for a further 18 months, the Home Office has announced.

More than 200,000 Ukrainian visa holders have arrived in the UK since March 2022, with the first batch of visas expiring in March next year. The Home Office said the new plans would provide certainty and assurance to Ukrainians living in the UK.

This weekend, the Government appealed for more British families to come forward to support Ukrainians. But the Local Government Association (LGA) has urged caution, urging the government to review financial support for Ukrainians at risk of homelessness.

Tom Pursglove, Minister of Legal Immigration, said: Families across the country have opened their homes and hearts to Ukrainians by showing extraordinary generosity, including providing shelter to those fleeing the horrors of war.

This new visa extension scheme provides Ukrainians living in the UK with certainty and certainty about their future while the war continues, and we will continue to provide safe haven for those fleeing conflict.

Eduard Fesko, Chargé d'Affaires at the Ukrainian Embassy, ​​said the announcement was a clear signal of the British government's support for Ukraine.

He said: We are grateful for all the help and assistance our British friends are generously providing to temporarily displaced Ukrainians. People across the UK have been encouraged to open their homes to Ukrainian refugees in March 2022 following the Russian invasion, with Housing Secretary Michael Gove saying they have a long and proud history of helping others in their time of need. He said the visa system was a lifeline for those forced to flee.

Visa holders under Homes for Ukraine, the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Extension Scheme were entitled to a three-year holiday in the UK, meaning the first visa expires in March 2025.

Ukrainian refugee Anna Shchekan and her British host Nigel. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

As of February 12, 143,400 people had arrived under the Ukrainian Housing Plan and 56,800 under the Ukrainian Family Plan. Another 31,400 Ukrainians have applied for extensions under the Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Extension Scheme.

At Homes for Ukraine, sponsored households receive 350 per month in the first year and 500 per month in the second and third years. The monthly appreciation payment of 500 won was extended for a third year in the autumn budget.

The LGA warned this weekend that a significant number of Ukrainians living in the UK are experiencing homelessness. Roger Gough, LGA spokesperson for asylum, refugees and migration, said: The council is working incredibly hard to support asylum and resettlement and has helped communities welcome around 200,000 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war.

However, the pressures of many asylum and resettlement schemes remain compounded by chronic housing shortages. This has forced large numbers of Ukrainians and refugees to leave their asylum accommodation and become homeless.

As the Ukraine visa scheme was designed to provide temporary refuge, an urgent review of council funding for arrival support is needed as the sponsorship agreement ends and the council continues to provide vital long-term support, including integration and housing support .

A British Red Cross report last November warned that Ukrainians were struggling to get the support they needed to find long-term housing. It has been revealed that 6,220 Ukrainian families are expected to apply for homelessness support in the UK by the end of this financial year.

The Home Office said applications for visa extensions would open online from early 2025. There is no application fee for these existing schemes and the Home Office has not yet announced fees for these new extensions.

