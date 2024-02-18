Ukrainians offered 18-month visa extension to stay in UK | uk news





Ukrainians seeking refuge in Britain following the Russian invasion will receive 18-month visas under new extension plans.

The first visas, which gave people three years of leave from the UK under programs such as Homes for Ukraine, Family Planning for Ukraine and the Ukraine Extension Scheme, are due to expire in March 2025.

However, the Home Office said individuals on one of the visa schemes can now apply to stay until September 2026 and will have the same rights to employment, benefits, healthcare and education.

Borders Secretary Tom Pursglove said: “This new visa extension scheme provides certainty and certainty about the future for Ukrainians in the UK as the war continues and we will continue to provide safe haven for those fleeing conflict. “We will provide it,” he said.

“Families across the country have opened their homes and hearts to the Ukrainian people, showing extraordinary generosity, including providing shelter for those fleeing the horrors of war.”

Image: 'Refugees welcome' banner attached to a bicycle in Bristol. Photo:PA

Shelter has been provided or expanded to more than 283,000 Ukrainians since the invasion began on February 24, 2022.

In the months since the conflict began, many Britons have offered to open their homes to refugees fleeing the conflict.

For those who successfully register to become a sponsor and connect with a Ukrainian guest or family member, they will receive £350 per month for the first year the guest is in the UK and £500 for the second year.

Housing and Communities Minister Felicity Buchan said she would like to pay tribute to supporters across the country for their “extraordinary generosity”, but added that more was needed.

“The government continues to pay them in gratitude for their support,” she said.

“We will need more sponsors in the future as more families arrive. We encourage anyone interested in hosting to check their eligibility and apply as soon as possible.”

Britain has also prepared a £11.8 billion package of military, humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine.

People living in the UK under Homes for Ukraine, Ukraine Family Scheme, Ukraine Extension Scheme and Leave Outside the Rules can apply for an extension within the last three months of their existing visa.

