What does it mean to affirm that the United States is a Christian nation, and what does the Constitution say?





Many Americans believe that the United States was founded as a Christian nation, and this idea stimulates some conservative and Republican activists. But the concept means different things to different people, and historians say that while the issue is complex, the founding documents prioritize religious freedom and do not create a Christian nation.

No.

(No) religious test shall ever be required as a qualification for any office or public trust in the United States. (Article VI)

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. (First Amendment)

This is the case now. In the early republic, some states officially sponsored particular churches, such as the Congregational Church in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Within a few decades, everyone had removed this support. The post-Civil War 14th Amendment guaranteed all U.S. citizens equal protection of the laws and stipulated that states could not interfere with their privileges or immunities without due process of law. In the 20th century, the Supreme Court applied this to a number of First Amendment cases involving religion, holding that states could not prohibit public proselytizing, defund religious education, or sponsor prayer in public schools.

It depends on who you ask. Some believe that God worked to bring European Christians to America in the 1600s and secure their independence in the 1700s. Some take the Puritan colonists at their word that they formed a covenant with God, similar to the biblical description of the ancient Israel, and see America as still subject to divine blessings or punishments depending on its faithfulness. Still others argue that some or all of the American founders were Christians, or that the founding documents were based on Christianity.

Several had Christian language in their founding documents, like Massachusetts, with churches established for decades after independence. Others, like Rhode Island, offered broader religious freedom. It is also questionable whether the colonies' actions lived up to their words, given their history of religious intolerance and the beginnings of several centuries of African slavery and wars against Native Americans.

The leaders of the American Revolution and the new republic had a mixture of beliefs, some Christian, some Unitarian, some deist or theist. Some key founders, like Benjamin Franklin, admired Jesus as a moral teacher but would fail the test of Christian orthodoxy. Many believed strongly in religious freedom, although they also believed that religion was essential to maintaining virtuous citizenship.

References to the Creator and God of nature in the Declaration reflect a general theism that might be acceptable to Christians, Unitarians, deists and others. Both documents reflect Enlightenment ideas about natural rights and responsible government. Some also consider these documents to be influenced, or at least consistent, with the Protestant emphasis on ideas such as human sin, requiring checks and balances. In fact, believers in a Christian America were among the strongest opponents of ratification of the Constitution because of the omission of references to God.

Many were and many were not. The membership of the Early Church was actually quite small, but the revivals known as the First and Second Great Awakenings, before and after the Revolution, attracted many converts. Many scholars view religious freedom as allowing many churches to grow and prosper.

Not by many early Americans. Some state constitutions prohibit them from holding office.

Gradually, but by the time of the Cold War, many saw Catholics, Protestants and Jews as American patriots believing in God, allies in the confrontation with the atheist and communist Soviet Union.

No. Many early 20th-century proponents of the social gospel viewed their efforts to help the needy as part of building a Christian society. During World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt prayed on national radio that God would bless our united crusade…against the ungodly forces of our enemy.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that civil rights protesters were defending “the most sacred values ​​of our Judeo-Christian heritage.”

Christian nationalism has traditionally used images that advocate an idealized view of the nation's identity and mission, while deliberately ignoring people who have been excluded, exploited and persecuted, according to a 2021 statement from the National Council of Churches of Christ in the United States: an umbrella group that includes several progressive denominations.

According to a 2022 survey by the Pew Research Center, six in 10 American adults said the Founders originally intended America to be a Christian nation. Forty-five percent believe the United States should be a Christian nation, but only a third believe it currently is one.

Among white evangelical Protestants, 81% said the founders wanted a Christian nation, and the same number said the United States should be one, but only 23% thought it currently was one, according to Pew.

In a 2021 Pew report, 15% of American adults surveyed said the federal government should declare the United States a Christian nation, while 18% said the U.S. Constitution was inspired by God.

A third of American adults surveyed in 2023 said God wanted America to be a promised land for European Christians to set an example for the world, according to a Public Religion Research Institute/Brookings survey. Those who took this view were also more likely to reject the impact of anti-Black discrimination and more likely to say that true patriots might have to act violently to save the country, the survey found.

Sources: Pew Research Center; Public Religion Research Institute/Brookings; Was America founded as a Christian nation? by John Fea.

