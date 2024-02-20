Biden provides $1.5 billion to chipmaker to increase production in New York and Vermont





The Biden administration said Monday that the government would provide $1.5 billion to computer chip company GlobalFoundries to expand its domestic production in New York and Vermont.

This announcement is the third award of direct financial support to a semiconductor company under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. The law allows the government to invest more than $52 billion to revitalize manufacturing of computer chips in the United States as well as to advance research and development.

“The chips that GlobalFoundries will manufacture in these new facilities are critical,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on a call with reporters. “They power sophisticated military equipment, electric vehicles. They ensure smartphones have the latest features and enable faster internet connections for Americans.”

In addition to direct funding, the government would also provide loans worth up to $1.6 billion, with a total mix of public and private investment expected to reach around $12.5 billion.

GlobalFoundries intends to use the financing to help fund the construction of a new advanced chip factory in Malta, NY, increase production at its existing factory in Malta as part of a strategic agreement with General Motors and revitalize its plant in Burlington, Vermont. .

The projects are expected to create 1,500 manufacturing jobs and 9,000 construction jobs over the next decade. Under the terms of the agreement, $10 million would be spent on worker training and GlobalFoundries would extend its existing $1,000 annual grant for child care and child care support services to construction workers. 'children.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who also announced a $1 billion grant for X, was one of the architects of the law authorizing funding for chip factories, a technology that he believed was equally essential to the American economy and the national economy. security as food. Semiconductors, or microchips, are needed for a wide range of products and devices, from laptops and cars to household appliances and medical equipment.

BIG: @GlobalFoundries secured a $1.5 billion CHIPS deal to build a second factory in New York's Capital Region, creating thousands of new good-paying jobs supporting the U.S. auto industry and national security.

This is New York's first award and the largest award in the country so far for my CHIPS & Science Law.

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 19, 2024

Schumer said in an interview with The Associated Press that the United States could be vulnerable to disruptions, as was the case during the coronavirus pandemic, when auto factories lacked enough chips to continue making vehicles. That shortage has cost the U.S. economy $240 billion, experts say, making lawmakers and industries aware of the country's near-total dependence on foreign manufacturers for such a crucial component.

The United States produces just about 12% of the world's supply and relies heavily on chips produced in Asia, CBS News reported at the time of the global chip shortage. Today, a Taiwanese company called Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) supplies 90% of the world with computer chips for its most advanced processors.

“Democrats are going to do what it takes to prevent other countries – China, Russia and others – from gaining an economic advantage over all of us,” Schumer said.

A key economic issue

With major elections this year that put control of the White House and Congress at stake, the health of the U.S. economy is a major concern. Republican lawmakers have pointed out that inflation rates that peaked in 2022 have hurt families' purchasing power, an immediate pressure point that hurt President Joe Biden's approval.

But Democrats have emphasized efforts to reduce inflation and long-term investments that they say will boost growth, such as investments in computer chip production and infrastructure.

Schumer also said those investments — which had some bipartisan support — reflected Democrats' emphasis on investing in the country in a way that could potentially pay off in coming decades.

“People want to see that we have a future,” Schumer said. “It makes a huge impression on the American people.”

