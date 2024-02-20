US proposes temporary Gaza ceasefire in draft UN resolution





CNN New York —

The United States has proposed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on Gaza calling for a temporary ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas and warning of an Israeli ground incursion into Rafah, where hundreds thousands of displaced Palestinians fled during the conflict.

The US plan comes after the United States pledged to veto an Algerian plan calling for an immediate ceasefire. The Council will vote on the Algerian project Tuesday morning.

According to the text of the proposed US draft, which CNN was able to view, the United States is calling for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, which does not meet the wishes of most other members. of the Security Council who want an immediate ceasefire.

The United States, which has traditionally shielded its ally Israel from U.N. actions, has repeatedly resisted calls for a ceasefire, emphasizing what it claims is Israel's right to defend itself after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. They also voted against at least two Security Councils. resolutions on war.

We have no intention of rushing to a vote, a senior U.S. official said, adding that the administration did not believe the Council should take urgent action in setting a deadline for the vote. The US resolution emphasizes its support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, based on the formula of the release of all hostages.

The United States, they said, will redouble its efforts to negotiate on the ground.

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday that he had extensive conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the past few days, during which he relayed his position that there must be a cease and desist. -temporary fire to ensure the safe release of hostages still held by Hamas.

The US draft warns of the effects of an Israeli ground offensive on Rafah, saying it would lead to further harm to civilians and their displacement, including potentially to neighboring countries, which would have serious implications for peace and regional security.

Despite international pressure, Israel announced plans to expand its ground operations in Rafah as part of its goal to destroy Hamas following the October 7 attacks. Many fear that military action in the refugee tent city could trigger an exodus and lead to the deaths of thousands of civilians.

The Biden administration has been more vocal in expressing concerns about the way Israel is waging the war. Last week, Biden told Netanyahu that military action should not take place, according to a transcript of their call.

The US plan, which also calls for the release of Israeli hostages, will be discussed privately on Tuesday. It is unclear when the draft will be put to a vote, which will require more than nine votes in favor and no vetoes from permanent members to pass.

This story has been updated with additional details.

