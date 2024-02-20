Source: US Open Cup gets green light for 2024 under proposed new format





Preliminary plans for the 2024 edition of the US Open Cup have been approved by a subcommittee of the U.S. Soccer Federation's board of directors, although the tournament likely won't resemble recent editions, told ESPN a source close to the USSF.

The source indicated that all the details are still being worked out, but the decision to hold a tournament in 2024 has been made and what will likely get final approval is a type of hybrid tournament in which all teams from MLS will not participate. The precise level of participation by MLS and USL club teams remains to be determined.

The source added that the plan calls for the federation to make the biggest financial investment ever to reduce the cost of travel and help with promotion, especially for lower division teams.

The source also indicated that this format would be valid for 2024 only, and that discussions are underway with all stakeholders to work collaboratively to find a long-term permanent format for the tournament.

The future of the tournament, whose first edition ended in 1914, has been uncertain since MLS announced in December that its original teams would not participate in the competition and that MLS Next Pro teams would take their place.

In an interview with ESPN late last week, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said of the Open Cup: “Everyone in the soccer business [needs] rethinking the way competitions have been organized to ensure we can continue to evolve and manage what is the biggest problem in all professional football, which is managing our calendar.

Although the MLS schedule has become busier in recent years, this is partly due to the league itself, with the creation of the Leagues Cup in conjunction with Liga MX.

MLS's opt-out announcement appeared to be at odds with the USSF's professional league standards, designed to set minimum standards for things like minimum owner finances, stadium capacity and size of the market.

League standards state that teams from a top-tier outside league “must participate in all American soccer and CONCACAF representative competitions for which they are eligible.”

The USL declined to comment on the most recent news, but on December 20 responded by stating via X, formerly known as Twitter, that “United Soccer League clubs are participating in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup for almost 30 years. including 46 USL clubs in the 2023 edition. We believe the Open Cup is an integral part of American football culture.

“We stand with fans across the country who want this competition to remain authentic and inclusive. Regarding the future of the Open Cup, we will continue to work with our owners and US Soccer on what the tournament will look like at the 'future.”

Five days after MLS's statement, the USSF announced: “Major League Soccer has requested to allow MLS Next Pro teams to represent MLS at the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. After careful consideration, we have informed MLS that the recommendation of US Soccer staff, which was adopted by the Pro League Task Force, is that the request be denied. »

When asked if he thought MLS was above participating in the Open Cup, Garber replied: “What's happened over time is that the tournament doesn't has not resonated sufficiently with fans, commercial partners and sponsors, and certainly media partners, in a way to justify the level of popularity.” participation that had been requested of us in the past. And over time, MLS has entered the tournament at different levels. We've had a different number of teams, in every way the league, the federation and the US Open committee have worked to try to make the tournament work for everyone.

Regardless, it will be the decision of the subcommittee and approval of the federation board is not required. The subcommittee, formed last December and made up of seven board members, was created with the belief that the Open Cup needed a reset in 2024 while discussing with stakeholders on the format of the tournament. This is despite the fact that the USSF already has a US Open Cup committee.

That approach proved too much for Open Cup committee chairman and former USSF board member Arthur Mattson, who told ESPN he had resigned as chairman of the committee over the weekend after being repeatedly told by his superiors within the federation to “step aside” to try and find a solution. He also said the future of the Open Cup was in “discussion.” serious danger.”

For the moment, this danger seems to have passed.

