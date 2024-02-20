American sues lottery after being told $340 million win was a mistake





Getty ImagesYou're more likely to be struck by lightning than to win the Powerball lottery

A Washington DC man who thought he had won a jackpot worth $340 million ($270 million) has sued Powerball and the DC Lottery, who say he published his numbers in error.

John Cheeks said he felt “numb” when he first saw the winning Powerball numbers matching his ticket in January 2023.

But when Mr. Cheeks presented his ticket to the Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG), his application was rejected.

“One of the complaints officers told me my ticket was not valid, just throw it in the trash,” he told the BBC.

Instead, Mr. Cheeks kept that ticket and found a lawyer.

He is now suing the lottery for damages, up to the Powerball jackpot, plus the interest he allegedly won each day, a total of $340 million.

“Accidental error”

According to court documents, Powerball and a lottery contractor, Washington-based Taoti Enterprises, say the mix-up resulted from a technical error.

In a court filing, a Taoti employee said that on January 6, 2023 – the day Mr Cheeks purchased his ticket – a quality assurance team was conducting tests on the website.

That day, a set of Powerball test numbers, which matched Mr. Cheeks' numbers, was “accidentally” posted on the website, according to court documents. These numbers remained online for three days, until January 9.

The numbers online did not match the numbers drawn in the last lottery drawing, according to the Taoti employee.

Neither Powerball nor Taoti responded to the BBC's request for comment.

Mr. Cheeks is now suing for eight separate counts, including breach of contract, negligence and emotional infliction. and fraud.

Mr. Cheeks' lawyer, Richard Evans, said in court papers that because the winning numbers matched Mr. Cheeks', he was entitled to “the entire jackpot.” Otherwise, Mr. Evans said, Mr. Cheeks is entitled to damages for the lottery's “gross negligence” in publishing erroneous lottery numbers.

“This lawsuit raises critical questions about the integrity and accountability of lottery operations and the safeguards – or lack thereof – against the type of errors that Powerball and DC Lottery say occurred in this case,” a Mr Evans told the BBC in a statement.

“It's not just about numbers on a website; it's also about the trustworthiness of institutions that promise life-changing opportunities, while reaping huge profits in the process,” he said. he declares.

Mr Cheeks told the BBC he was hopeful. “I know the justice system will prevail,” he said, adding that the lottery winnings would have changed his life and that of his family.

If he wins, he plans to open a home trust bank to help future homeowners.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 23.

The odds of Mr. Cheeks, or anyone else, hitting the jackpot are extremely rare, about one in 292.2 million. By comparison, the chance of being struck by lightning in the next year is 1 in 1.22 million, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68343150 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos