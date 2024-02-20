Houthi rebels claim to have shot down US military drone in Yemen





IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record temperatures02:00

Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record temperatures02:00

Minnesota community mourns after deaths of three first responders01:57

Powerful storms hit California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers02:03

New exhibit at the Met Museum celebrates the Harlem Renaissance02:19

New alarming warnings about Russia's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant02:51

New exhibit at the Met Museum celebrates the Harlem Renaissance02:19

Admin Biden. slows EPA plans for automakers to reduce car emissions01:49

Biden and Trump speak out as US political fallout deepens after Navalny's death02:09

Now playing

Houthi rebels claim to have shot down US military drone off Yemen 00:53

FOLLOWING

Legacy of Valentine's Day Bandit Lives On in Maine Community02:13

Joel Osteen holds his first Sunday service at Lakewood church since filming 01:50

Cameras offer rare glimpse into polar bears' lives as they struggle with less sea ice02:22

Heavier vehicles on U.S. roads put pressure on guardrails during crashes, study finds 02:38

Police identify 2 victims found fatally shot in University of Colorado dormitory in Colorado Springs 01:23

Nikki Haley steps up attacks on Trump over Russia ahead of South Carolina Republican primary02:08

Tens of millions of people under flood alert on the west coast 00:57

2 police officers, 1 paramedic killed in Minnesota while responding to domestic violence report 02:18

Kate Snow to step down as NBC Nightly News Sunday anchor after more than 8 years 00:57

Public works workers sort through mountains of recycling to find woman's birthday ring02:46

Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim to have shot down a US military drone that crashed in Yemen. This comes after the group staged a major attack on a British commercial ship in the region. NBC News' Courtney Kube reports from the Pentagon. 19, 2024

Learn more

FOLLOWING

Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record temperatures02:00

Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record temperatures02:00

Minnesota community mourns after deaths of three first responders01:57

Powerful storms hit California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers02:03

New exhibit at the Met Museum celebrates the Harlem Renaissance02:19

New alarming warnings about Russian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia02:51

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/the-iranian-backed-houthi-rebels-say-they-shot-down-a-u-s-military-drone-that-crashed-in-yemen-it-comes-after-the-group-staged-a-major-attack-on-a-british-owned-commercial-ship-in-the-region-nbc-news-courtney-kube-reports-from-the-pentagon-204507717765 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos