German companies invest record amount in the United States





Germany has seen its economic brand diminish in the face of economic indicators that make analysts cringe and embarrassing comparisons with the United States. Today, German companies are voting with their feet and their cash by committing record levels of capital to the United States, showing the dismay of the private sector. the state of the German economy and fears over the fate of a traditionally crucial trade partnership with China.

German companies committed $15.7 billion to investment projects in the United States last year, a sharp increase from the 2022 figure of $5.9 billion, according to an analysis of Company announcements produced by fDi Markets, a subsidiary of the Financial Times.

German giants vote with their feet

Several high-profile companies have followed this trend, with the United States accounting for 15% of Germany's total capital commitments in 2023, up from 6% in 2022.

Auto giant Volkswagen announced last March that it was committing to invest $2 billion in a production plant in South Carolina for its Scout off-road brand. The company is launching an EV version of its classic SUV.

German automaker Mercedes-Benz said it had committed to paying more than $1 billion to a U.S. battery factory in Alabama in 2022.

The activity was likely boosted by U.S. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which offered such huge subsidies to foreign companies that it led to a row with the EU.

But it also reflects a deterioration in the economic environment in the home country of German companies.

Germany was hit harder than others by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to sanctions and the loss of the cheap Russian oil and gas that fueled the country's production engine.

A series of bad data points followed last year, underscoring the country's decline and even leading Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing to label it the potential sick man of Europe.

The German economy contracted by 0.3% through 2023, battling various stages of stagnation and recession. Exports fell by 4.6% in the year to December 2023, while imports fell by more than 12%, a broader sign of falling demand.

Consumer confidence has also slipped, although there were signs of some recovery last year.

But signs of strain are likely most evident in the county's manufacturing and construction sectors. According to Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist of Hamburg's commercial banks, demand is at a standstill.

German PMI data shows that new orders in the manufacturing sector have been falling for 22 consecutive months. The construction PMI is no different, with a glut of home construction continuing a downward trend in orders in the sector that dated back to April 2022.

Just when you think it can't get any worse, it can, de la Rubia summed up.

But in the United States, the appetite for expansion of German multinationals is only increasing.

Data from fDi Markets reveals that German companies have announced 185 projects in 2023, with 73 coming from the manufacturing sector.

A study by Deloitte last year found that two-thirds of German companies had relocated some of their operations abroad. This trend was driven by crucial production sectors in Germany, according to the consultancy.

China feels German backlash

Germany's increased coupling with the United States has come at the expense not only of its own economy, but also of its relations with China.

The two countries have developed strong economic ties over the years, with China being Germany's largest trading partner for the seventh consecutive year last year.

Germany traditionally imports raw materials from China, while rising disposable income among Chinese residents has increased demand for German consumer goods like its cars.

But growing protectionism and the escalating trade war between China and the United States have made importing cheap Chinese goods less attractive.

A wake-up call was raised last week when thousands of imports of Porsche, Bentley and Audi to the United States were blocked because they contained a banned Chinese component, the FT reported.

China's mammoth economy is also facing a slowdown since COVID-19, which has hurt demand for German consumer goods.

For the third year in a row, Germany's capital commitments to the United States have exceeded those to China.

A study by the International Trade Council (ITC) suggests that this shift will lead the United States to usurp China as Germany's largest trading partner by 2025.

Subscribe to the new Fortune CEO Weekly Europe newsletter for insights from Europe's most important offices. Free registration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/europe/2024/02/19/german-companies-pouring-record-investments-us-germany-tight-economic-relationship-china-wobbles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos