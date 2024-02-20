US steel worker speaks out as WV tin plant closes, putting 900 jobs at stake: 'total travesty'





Mark Glyptis, president of Metalworkers Local 2911, discusses the impending closure of a tin plant and what the action could mean.

A West Virginia metalworkers union president is furious over the International Trade Commission's ruling against tariffs on foreign tin imports, a verdict that could close the doors of a Mountain State plant and endanger nearly 1,000 jobs.

“It's a complete travesty. It's totally un-American to me. It's one of the most un-American decisions ever made that will jeopardize the food industry in this country. It will be a question national security,” he added. Mark Glyptis, president of United Steelworkers Local 2911, said Monday on “Fox & Friends First.”

Glyptis promises to fight to keep the mill running. He thinks it's possible with the support of some in Washington, including West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Mark Glyptis, president of the United Steelworkers Local 2911 union, said the tin plant has the support of many people in Washington, including Sen. Joe Manchin. (Fox & Friends First/Screenshot/Fox News)

“I will do everything I can to reverse this decision. This is a bad decision by our government. They are supposed to take care of America and its people, not foreigners,” he said. -he continued.

He later added: “We have enormous support in Washington. It’s not over… there are only three tin factories left in this country. We make cans and we also make aerosol cans. war, foreigners are going to control our soldiers' food supply, so we're out of the way…”

“This is a complete and utter injustice to this country, and we are going to fight like hell to overturn it. I am confident we will succeed.”

Steel company Cleveland-Cliffs announced last Thursday that it would indefinitely close the Weirton, West Virginia, plant after the International Trade Commission voted against tariffs on foreign tin, according to the Associated Press.

The report states that the ITC previously ruled “that no antidumping or countervailing duties would be imposed on tin products from Canada, China and Germany because these imports do not sufficiently harm the American steel industry.

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves released a statement on the tin plant closure. (Fox & Friends First/Screenshot/Fox News)

He further “voted to end a customs investigation into tin products shipped from South Korea.”

Glyptis reiterated his intention to pressure the ITC to “do the right thing,” warning viewers that the impending tin plant closure has implications beyond West Virginia.

“Not only [will this affect] these 900 people and their families, this will affect our school system. This will affect the tax base. These foreign countries are dumping their products without a shadow of a doubt. If you stood on Main Street in West Virginia, you would see foreign steel coming into our city at extremely high rates. »

“We have to reverse this decision, otherwise it will affect the whole country. So we will have to fight or legislate with our legislators later. Hopefully we have put enough pressure on the ITC to do what it necessary,” he said. host Carley Shimkus.

Senator Manchin's office released a statement in response to the closure announcement last week, expressing concerns that it could signal a danger to “economic and national security.”

“Today's announcement is a consequence of the International Trade Commission's decision to turn a blind eye to nearly 1,000 hard-working employees right here in West Virginia in favor of illegally dumped and subsidized imports . Closing Cleveland-Cliffs is an absolute injustice not only to American workers, but to the very principle of fair competition, and it will undoubtedly weaken our economic and national security,” Manchin said.

“Last night, I called Lourenco Goncalves, President and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, and Mark Glyptis, President of USW Local 2911, to express my solidarity with the company and its workers. I strongly urge the administration to take this opportunity to do the right thing and reaffirm our commitment to revitalizing our domestic manufacturing, strengthening our supply chains, and keeping good-paying jobs right here in the Mountain State . My commitment to the cause has only grown and I am ready to work with Mr. Goncalves, the United Steelworkers and all of our partners in this effort to protect our domestic steel industry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

