



Britain's unstable jobs market and high housing costs are leading to a growing middle class struggling to maintain a decent standard of living on household incomes of up to $60,000 a year, a report has found.

The uncertain nature of work means that someone earning the median income today has a one in three chance of not doing so next year, according to research published by the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, a research institute founded by fund managers.

The problem of middle-class insecurity is particularly acute for single parents, and those who are employed are more likely to have insecure jobs, according to the report, Caught in the Middle.

Donald Hirsch, policy advisor at FFT and one of the report's authors, said 20% of people in the middle fifth of the income distribution are having trouble paying for food and other necessities. He said people making $30,000 to $60,000 a year, depending on household type, are the ones he expects to do just fine.

Being middle class doesn't make people safe. In the current cost-of-living crisis, the vulnerability of people on moderate incomes has become more evident. They face significant uncertainty and are encouraged to save for a rainy day and retirement, Hirsch said.

But if you also have student debt to pay and housing costs are high, it becomes difficult to maintain a decent standard of living, even at the lowest levels associated with low income today.

The report defines work as insecure if you are self-employed or have worked for your current employer for less than two years, or if you have worked part-time for less than three years. We also classify very low-paid full-time workers, whose salaries are less than half the average for full-time workers, as precarious.

In the 2010s, working-age adults became more likely to be employed, but less likely to have a safe job.

Unemployment and economic activity combined decreased from 20% to 18% during this period, but stable employment also decreased by 1.5 percentage points and unstable employment increased by 4 percentage points.

Hirsch said that while the problems of the unstable middle class are not as severe as those of the lower-income middle class, it is important for the government to take action to address the growing insecurity.

Measures to improve predictability, stability and flexible working rights have been promised in the current parliament but have not been implemented. This must be the top priority in this National Assembly.

The survey found that more than one in four people in the middle of the income distribution do not have stable employment and one in seven do not live in stable housing. One-third of people who were in the middle quintile in a given year would have fallen to a lower quintile the following year.

Financial pressures on middle-class households are not new, but some issues have become more important. The cost of child care has surpassed other costs and incomes. In many cases, housing has become more affordable. Student loan debt has increased significantly and pension savings have become more important to securing retirement.

Some groups are clearly more vulnerable than others. Single adults and single parents have less stability and resilience than couples. The report found that people living in privately rented homes face the double disadvantage of high housing costs and low security. Younger adults are more likely than older adults to have unstable jobs, have higher housing costs, and have student debt.

In addition to measures to increase job security, the report says more needs to be done to strengthen the protections afforded to tenants in the private rented sector. The report said the rent reform bill passing through Congress was an important step forward.

It said more must be done to ensure that rising middle class incomes are not offset by childcare costs and to increase employer and government contributions to pensions.

