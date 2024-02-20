Government extends stay of Ukrainians in UK





Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK following Russia's illegal invasion have been given certainty as the government announced new visa extension plans.

From early 2025, anyone living in the UK under one of the Ukraine visa schemes will be able to apply to stay here for an additional 18 months and continue to enjoy the same rights to employment, benefits, health care and education during their stay. there is. This means that people who have received their first visa under one of Ukraine's visa schemes will now be able to stay in the UK until September 2026.

As the conflict began, the government quickly developed three generous Ukraine plans. This was the first such initiative implemented anywhere in the world. Visa holders under the Homes for Ukraine, Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Extension Scheme have been granted three years of leave in the UK, meaning the first visa is due to expire in March 2025.

The 18-month extension fulfills the government's long-term commitments to Ukraine and comes as the world approaches two years since Russia's reprehensible full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the launch of the Ukraine scheme, Britain has offered or expanded refuge in more countries. More than 283,000 Ukrainians took part, thanks in part to the extraordinary generosity of the British public.

This generosity is in addition to the major package of military, humanitarian and economic support the UK is providing to Ukraine, currently totaling $11.8 billion.

Tom Pursglove MP, Minister for Legal Immigration and Borders, said:

The UK Government stands in solidarity with Ukraine with its partners and allies and unequivocally condemns President Putin's justified, planned and unlawful war against Ukraine.

Almost two years since this brutal war began, more than 200,000 Ukrainians and their families have arrived in the UK. Families across the country have opened their homes and hearts to the Ukrainian people, showing extraordinary generosity, including providing shelter for those fleeing the horrors of war.

This new visa extension scheme provides Ukrainians living in the UK with certainty and certainty about their future while the war continues, and we will continue to provide safe haven for those fleeing conflict.

Minister for Housing and Communities Felicity Buchan said:

This is great news for Ukrainians who have found refuge in the UK and are contributing very positively to our communities.

We would like to pay tribute to the extraordinary generosity of our supporters across the country. The government continues to pay gratitude in recognition of their support.

As more families arrive, we will need more sponsors in the future. Anyone interested in hosting is encouraged to check their eligibility and apply as soon as possible.

Eduard Fesko, Chargé d’Affaires at the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK, said:

We welcome the announcement of the UK Government's decision on the future functioning of the Ukraine Housing Scheme. This is a clear sign that the Ukrainian government is providing ongoing support to those fleeing war by providing temporary protected status in the UK until they can return to their home country.

We are grateful for all the help and assistance our British friends are generously providing to temporarily displaced Ukrainians.

The 18-month visa extension will help Ukrainians plan ahead if they choose to stay in the UK, whether to work, study or rent property.

It also highlights the government's strong belief that Ukraine will be safe again and its hope that its citizens will eventually return to Ukraine once safety is secured.

Applications will be open online from early 2025 for people entering the UK who hold or hold permission to remain eligible under the Ukrainian Housing, Ukrainian Family Scheme or Ukrainian Extended Scheme.

People who took leave outside the rules because they needed refuge from Ukraine to the UK are also eligible. Individuals can apply within the last three months of their existing visa.

