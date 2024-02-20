UK general election: seats the Conservatives will lose if the polls are right | general election





Opinion polls now show that many voters who backed the Conservatives in 2019 will switch to Labor at the next election, putting at risk seats the Conservatives previously won comfortably.

The Guardian's analysis combines 2019 constituency results with current opinion polls to be able to estimate which Conservative seats are most vulnerable and which household names could lose seats.

A number of Conservative MPs have already said they will not run at the next election, including Kwasi Kwarteng, Dominic Raab, Matt Hancock and Sajid Javid. But if current opinion polls are to be believed, high-profile figures such as Chingford's Iain Duncan Smith and Woodford Green, who have a three-point majority, could leave the council.

Some Tories are in a safe position. For example, it would take a huge swing of 24.5 percentage points to overturn most of Priti Patel's 49 percentage points in the Essex seat of Witham. Fareham and Waterlooville's Suella Braverman are also currently safe, needing a 21 per cent swing to overcome most of the 42 points.

To understand the link between swings and majorities, it is important to remember that a swing from Conservative to Labor has a powerful double effect. That means Labor gains votes and the Conservatives lose votes. That's why a swing can overturn most things twice its size.

The table below shows which Conservative-held seats are most at risk from a direct shift to Labor, which current opinion polls show. This Guardian analysis assumes direct swings will be applied uniformly across the country, regardless of local or other factors that may influence voting behavior on election day, and excludes third-party influences.

This seat is a new constituency where a new general election will be held after this constituency boundary review.

Labor will have to climb a steep hill from the 2019 results if they are to win the election, and this analysis shows how important it will be for the party to persuade those who voted Tory at the last election to support Labour.

Persuading voters to switch allegiance directly from the Conservatives to Labor may be more effective than focusing on winning the votes of third parties.

This interactive explains why.

Electoral math: why do some votes matter more to Labor than others?

methodology

Polls: Our poll numbers come from the Guardians poll tracker. It uses an unweighted 10-day moving average of opinion polls approved by the British Polling Council and, where possible, excludes respondents who say they do not know how to vote.

New constituency boundaries: England constituency boundaries have changed in 2023, with constituencies changing sizes, names or no longer existing. To make the 2019 results a meaningful comparison to 2024, we use the 2019 election results reprojected to the new boundaries to show what the results would have been if that election had been held in the current boundaries. This article explains the new district boundaries and helps you find new seats.

Direct swing: For the purposes of this article, we assume a uniform national swing, where state-level changes play out in the same way across all districts. This is a simplified model that does not take into account changes in individual constituencies or the influence of other political parties.

The calculation of the direct swing based on the current vote count is:

Find the change between Labor and Conservative vote shares in 2019 and their projected 2024 vote shares, according to the latest opinion polls.

Add these two numbers and divide by 2.

If Labor were up 10 points and the Conservatives were down 15 points, this would be 10+15/2, representing a 12.5 point change. We know the move is in Labor's favor because Labor is up and the Conservatives are down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/ng-interactive/2024/feb/20/general-election-uk-opinion-polls-seats-tories-lose The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos