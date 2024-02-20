UK's closure of family planning for Ukrainians described as cruel move | Immigration and Asylum





A plan to allow Ukrainians to join their family members in the UK has ended unexpectedly. Opposition politicians described the move as cruel and difficult to monitor, just days before the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Ukraine Family Plan has ended, but government officials say a separate housing plan for Ukraine will continue to meet people's needs as a way to simplify the process.

Jennifer Blair, a lawyer specializing in immigration and asylum, said that if the Ukrainian Family Scheme were to close without notice, it could prevent people from bringing their families to the UK unless local councils agreed they could accommodate families under a hosting scheme.

Blair, of No5 Barristers Chambers, said this meant people with vulnerable and disabled family members in the UK had no way to bring them safely.

Examples she cited included elderly relatives needing nursing homes or disabled children needing step-free access when their UK sponsor was unable to provide it.

She said: “This will become a bigger and bigger problem as men come out of the military and want to join their children in the UK.” The changes also prevent many multinational families from reuniting with relatives in the UK.

The Home Office has already announced it will allow Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK following the Russian invasion to extend their visas for a further 18 months, but the move to suspend the family system has caused surprise.

More than 200,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK since March 2022, with the first batch of visas set to expire in March next year.

The Scottish National Party said the government was forcing Ukrainian refugees to make every effort to stay safe in the UK and accused the government of trying to keep the cruel measures under the radar.

Interim Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock said government ministers must urgently explain the justification for the latest changes and how they will ensure vulnerable Ukrainians are not put at risk by them.

The number of arrivals through the visa scheme has already fallen, but many of those coming forward are often in very desperate personal circumstances, he said. Restricting family rights at a time when Ukrainian forces are under heavy attack in Donetsk sends the wrong message to the Ukrainian people about our commitment to stand with them.

A source close to James Cleverly, the home secretary, said: “None of the Ukrainians already here are being asked to leave, but in fact they could stay longer, and none of those who wanted and still want to come here. “There’s nothing stopping you from applying,” he said. Because houses on the Ukrainian lines still exist.

Given these facts, it is difficult not to see these statements as nothing more than cynical scaremongering of people that we and the British public have been and will continue to be willing to help and support.

A Home Office spokesperson said: It is right that we continue to adapt and develop visa routes to ensure they remain as efficient and sustainable as possible. Ukrainian nationals who qualify under the Ukrainian Family Scheme can still apply to Homes for Ukraine. Family members who have settled here can also continue to sponsor family members coming to the UK through Homes for Ukraine.

