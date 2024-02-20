Russia arrests US citizen, accusing her of treason by helping Ukraine





Russia's main security agency announced Tuesday that it had arrested a citizen with dual Russian and American citizenship, accused of committing state treason by raising funds for Ukraine.

The Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, identified the detainee as a 33-year-old woman living in Los Angeles. She said in a statement that she had raised money for a Ukrainian organization that purchased weapons and other equipment for the Ukrainian army.

Perviy Otdel, a group of Russian lawyers specializing in cases involving treason charges and other politically charged allegations, said the woman was charged with treason for sending just over $50 to Razom for the Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit that sends aid to the country.

The FSB said the woman was arrested in the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg. RIA Novosti, Russia's official news agency, published a video showing the woman, wearing a white hat that covered her eyes, handcuffed and escorted by masked security officers.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

The detention of American citizens on Russian soil in recent years has raised suspicions that the Kremlin views them as valuable assets that can be exchanged for high-profile Russians detained in the United States and other Western countries.

The same day the woman's arrest was announced, a Moscow court rejected an appeal by Evan Gershkovich, an American journalist for the Wall Street Journal whom Russia had arrested last spring on espionage charges, to lift his custody. He ruled that Mr. Gershkovich, who along with his employer and the U.S. government has denied the charges against him, should remain in prison until at least the end of March.

The number of state treason cases in Russia has steadily increased since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Last year, around 50 people were charged with the crime, according to Perviy Otdel , ranging from high-profile critics of the Kremlin to a student accused of photographing Russian army formations in his town.

A Yekaterinburg court was scheduled to hear the newly arrested woman's appeal on Tuesday, according to the court's website, which also said she was accused of treason.

Russian media outlet Media Zona identified her as Ksenia Karelina. Perviy Otdel identified her as Ksenia (Karelina) Khavana, Karelina probably being her maiden name.

According to Ms. Karelina's profile on VK, a Russian social network, she obtained American citizenship in 2021. Her profile, which also identified her as a student at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, indicated that she had graduated from Ural Federal University in Yekaterinburg in 2014.

Perviy Otdel said the woman was arrested in late January and charged with treason on February 7.

