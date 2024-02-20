



Britain is showing signs of recovery from a mild recession and will receive stimulus when interest rates start to fall later this year, the governor of the Bank of England has said.

Andrew Bailey dismissed criticism that Threadneedle Streets' reluctance to cut borrowing costs despite falling inflation meant it was lagging and made it clear a rate cut was coming.

When pressured by Conservative finance committee members to respond to news that Britain was heading into recession in the second half of 2023, Bailey said inflation did not need to return to target levels before interest rates could be cut.

The economy appears to be at full employment, which is a very good story, the governor said. Compared to previous recessions, the UK has experienced a very small recession and is now showing clear signs of recovery, he added.

Despite recording negative growth during the second quarter of last year, GDP only decreased by 0.5%. If you look at recessions dating back to the 1970s, this is the most vulnerable, Bailey said. The extent of previous recessions was for the economy to contract between 2.5% and 22% over two quarters, he added.

The current annual inflation rate is 4%, but Bailey said he expected a temporary return to the 2% target in the coming months before rising to 2.75% by the end of 2024.

The bank's latest inflation forecast is based on the expected path of interest rates in financial markets, which assumes the first cut in borrowing costs in June or August this year.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs said it expects the first interest rate cut to occur in June. It was previously predicted that this would happen in May.

Bailey said: I am pleased with the reduced interest rate profile. What I'm talking about is how much it will be cut and when it will be cut.

Conservative MP John Baron asked why interest rates had not yet been cut when economic warning signs were flashing red.

The question, the governor said, is how long interest rates should be kept restrictive for the bank to sustainably return inflation to its target level. We're not there yet, he said.

The governor said there are encouraging signs of inflation and revenue growth in the services sector, two key factors the MPC considers when adjusting rates.

Ben Broadbent, one of the bank's deputy governors, supported Bailey's view that a rate cut was possible in the coming months.

In his annual report to the Treasury Committee, Broadbent said the bank's outlook did not rule out an easing of policy in 2024, adding: In my opinion, this is the more likely direction in which bank rates will move. But even if that proves to be true, the timing of the adjustment can only depend on actual changes in economic data.

