Israel-Hamas war: UN to vote on resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza





UNITED NATIONS (AP) Arab countries put to vote on U.N. resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, knowing U.S. will veto it but hoping to show broad global support for ending to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Security Council has scheduled the vote on the resolution for Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. EST (15:00 GMT). U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration would veto the Arab-backed resolution because it could interfere with ongoing U.S. efforts to reach a deal between the warring sides that would end hostilities for at least six weeks and would release all the hostages taken. during Hamas' surprise attack on October 7 in southern Israel.

In a surprise move ahead of the vote, the United States circulated a rival UN Security Council resolution that would support a temporary ceasefire in Gaza linked to the release of all hostages and call for the lifting of all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid. help. Both actions would help create the conditions for a lasting cessation of hostilities, says the draft resolution obtained by The Associated Press.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood told several reporters Monday that the Arab-backed resolution is not an effective mechanism for trying to achieve the three things we want to see happen, namely freeing the hostages, increase aid and end this conflict for a long time. .

With the U.S. draft, what we're looking at is another possible option, and we'll discuss it with friends in the future, Wood said. I don't think we can expect anything to happen tomorrow.

A senior US official said later on Monday: “We do not believe in rushing the vote. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the council's discussions on the US project, said: “We intend to engage in intensive negotiations around this project in the coming days.” This is why we have not set a deadline for the vote, but we recognize the urgency of the situation.

Arab countries, backed by many of the 193 U.N. member nations, have been demanding a ceasefire for months as Israel's military offensive intensifies in response to the Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage. The number of Palestinians killed has exceeded 29,000, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters but says the majority are women and children.

Tunisia's U.N. Ambassador, Tarek Ladeb, who this month chairs the 22-nation Arab Group, told U.N. reporters last Wednesday that a ceasefire was urgently needed.

He noted that some 1.5 million Palestinians have sought refuge in the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and would face a catastrophic scenario if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pursues his announced plan. aimed at evacuating civilians from the city and shifting the Israeli military offensive to the border area with Egypt where Israel says Hamas fighters are hiding.

In addition to a ceasefire now, the Arab-backed draft resolution demands the immediate release of all hostages, rejects the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians, calls for unhindered humanitarian access to all of Gaza and reiterates the Council demands that Israel and Hamas scrupulously comply. international law, in particular the protection of civilians. Without naming any of the parties, he condemns all acts of terrorism

In a harsh message to Israel, the US draft resolution states that Israel's planned major ground offensive in Rafah should not take place under current circumstances. And it warns that further displacement of civilians, including potentially to neighboring countries, with reference to Egypt, would have serious consequences for regional peace and security.

Thomas-Greenfield, in a statement Sunday, explained that the United States had been working on a hostage deal for months. She said U.S. President Joe Biden had several calls over the past week with Netanyahu and the leaders of Egypt and Qatar to advance the deal.

Although differences remain, key elements are on the table, she said, and the deal remains the best opportunity to free the hostages and have a lasting pause that would allow life-saving aid to arrive. to Palestinians in need.

The 15 members of the Security Council have been negotiating the Arab-backed resolution for three weeks. Algeria, the Arab representative on the council, delayed the vote at the request of the United States while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in the region recently, hoping to strike a hostage deal. But Qatar said on Saturday that negotiations had not progressed as planned. And the Arab Group decided this weekend that it had given the United States enough time and put its resolution in final form to a vote.

It remains to be seen what will happen once the United States vetoes it. The Arab Group could submit its resolution to the United Nations General Assembly, which includes all 193 U.N. member countries, where it would be virtually certain to be approved. But unlike Security Council resolutions, Assembly resolutions are not legally binding.

The Security Council will then likely begin discussing the much longer U.S. draft resolution, which would for the first time condemn not only the October 7 Hamas attack, but also the hostage-taking and killing, killing and sexual violence, including rape. Some Council members blocked the condemnation of Hamas in two previous Council resolutions on Gaza.

The US draft does not name Israel, but in a clear reference, the draft condemns calls by government ministers for Gaza resettlement and rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in Gaza that would violate international law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/un-israel-palestinians-gaza-ceasefire-resolution-vote-350c86ef261bf1a00a2515cf22764de5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos