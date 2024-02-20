US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in GazaExBulletin





The Security Council meets before voting on a resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza at United Nations headquarters on Tuesday. The resolution was vetoed by American Seth Wenig/AP .

The United States has vetoed another United Nations Security Council resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, rejecting calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The United States has proposed its own plan, which it said would support delicate diplomacy aimed at freeing hostages taken during the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.

The draft resolution proposed by Algeria would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13 in favor and the United States against. The United Kingdom abstained.

The resolution comes after more than four months of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza and whose attack in Israel killed 1,200 people, according to the Israeli government. Since then, the Israeli military offensive has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Supported by many other countries, Arab countries have been demanding a ceasefire for months.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield says a ceasefire without requiring Hamas to release the hostages would fail to bring lasting peace.

“Taking a vote today was wishful thinking and irresponsible,” she said. “While we cannot support a resolution that would jeopardize sensitive negotiations, we look forward to committing to text that we believe will address many of the concerns we all share.”

Thomas-Greenfield says diplomats are working on a deal that would result in a six-week pause in fighting and hopes her proposal will be approved by the Security Council.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the [Security] Council on this proposal, which would result in a temporary ceasefire as soon as possible, based on the formula of the release of all hostages,” she said after the vote. The proposal “would put aid between the hands of Palestinians who want it. “I desperately need it,” she added.

She said the Biden administration had pressed Israel not to follow through on plans for a ground invasion of the southern Gaza town of Rafah, where 1.5 million civilians have taken refuge. Israeli forces “have not gone to attack Rafah and we will continue to engage and insist and push in that direction to ensure that does not happen,” she said.

The United States vetoed or abstained from voting on previous resolutions on Gaza, while Russia and China vetoed a U.S. proposal.

