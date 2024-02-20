



The Government today (Tuesday 20 February) underlined its commitment to deliver on plans to support profitable farming businesses, improve food security and protect the UK farming sector for generations to come.

At the National Farmers' Federation conference in Birmingham, the Prime Minister and Environment Secretary announced a range of measures to boost the sector's productivity and resilience, including proposals for the largest ever subsidy for farmers for the coming financial year. .

This includes doubling investment in productivity schemes, strengthening schemes such as the Agricultural Productivity Enhancement Grant to help farmers invest in automation and robotics, and installing solar to build on-farm energy security.

The Prime Minister also announced a new annual Food Security Index across the UK to collect and present the data needed to monitor food security levels, the Farm to Fork Summit will be held annually, and $15 million to help tackle food waste. announced funding. Enable farmers to redistribute commercially unusable surplus food at the farm gate.

It comes as new rules are due to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow to ensure fair and transparent contracts for dairy farmers. This means clearer pricing terms for farmers. Contract changes cannot be imposed on farmers without their consent. Provides a more direct way for farmers to raise concerns about the contract. At the same time, a review will be launched to improve fairness in the poultry supply chain.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said:

For generations, farmers have worked day and night to put food on our tables and are the stewards of the beautiful British countryside. That's why we're investing $2.4 billion to support UK agriculture, investing in the sector to increase agricultural productivity and resilience, strengthen food security, protect the environment and deliver on our plans.

This includes the largest-ever package of competitions and grants to foster skills and innovation, building on an increasingly popular agricultural scheme that supports farm businesses of all types and sizes to produce food sustainably. It has been strengthened.

The government has also confirmed that farmers will benefit from improved Sustainable Farming Incentives (SFI) from July this year, following an announcement by Environment Secretary Steve Barclay in January.

The improved proposals include a 10% increase in the average value of SFI and Countryside Stewardship (CS) contracts. A streamlined, single application process for farmers to apply for SFI and CS Mid-Tier; There are about 50 new jobs that farmers can get paid to do.

The government is also doubling management payments to SFIs, allowing those on existing contracts to receive up to $1,000 extra this spring, which will be extended to Countryside Stewardship mid-tier in the first year of the contract from March 2025. This means 11,000 farmers who applied for SFI will receive additional money this spring.

At the conference, Environment Secretary Steve Barclay will hold a roundtable with local NFU board members to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing farmers across the country. Agriculture Secretary Mark Spencer is due to address the conference as part of a political conference on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer said:

As we look at the impact of more extreme climates and global events, maintaining food security and promoting sustainable food production is critical. Today's announcement provides additional support to farmers to help them provide while protecting the environment.

Almost half of the country's farmers have already signed up to our farming scheme and we are working closely with them to adapt and improve our offer to encourage as many farmers as possible to take part.

Additional measures announced include providing up to 500,000 people to deliver projects supporting mental health in the agricultural sector. Expand permitted development rights to allow farm businesses to diversify and operate profitable businesses such as farm stores and sports stadiums.

Funding will also be provided to Internal Drainage Commissions to protect agricultural lands and rural communities from flooding, help regions recover from recent flooding events, modernize infrastructure to lower costs for farmers and increase resilience to climate change.

What we offer:

At the Oxford Agriculture Conference in January, we announced the biggest update to our agricultural plans since leaving the European Union. This included an average 10% increase in sustainable farming incentives and rural management payment rates and around 50 new environmental land management measures. Establishes the Agricultural Recovery Fund after severe weather in early 2024 to provide grants of up to $25,000 to farmers affected by flooding. Through the Farming Resilience Fund, we provide free business advice to more than 19,000 farmers to help them adapt to the agricultural transition. Sustainable Farming Incentives We have introduced fully funded annual veterinary visits to farms through annual health and welfare reviews. This is open to farmers who are not currently registered with BPS. Through the Agricultural Investment Fund, we have distributed more than $120 million in subsidies to farmers and invested in 185 projects with over 120 million units as part of our Agricultural Innovation Program. Together, these funds will support innovation and productivity and improve animal health and the environment. Last week we announced 24 successful projects in the latest round of our Agricultural Innovation Program. We have launched a review of the food supply chain to ensure farmers and growers receive a fair price for their produce. A review of the egg, fresh produce, pig and dairy supply chains has already been undertaken and the new regulations will come into effect in late 2024. Legislation has been introduced to ensure that farmers and growers can continue to use EU-treated seeds from the end of 2023. – Use approved pesticides and have access to more cost-effective pesticides in the EU. Supported smallholder farmers, including launching a call for evidence on the Smallholder Commissioner proposals, as recommended by the independent Rock Review. A further five agri-food officials have been appointed to boost UK agri-food exports, bringing $24 billion to the UK economy. Improving farm visits and communication with farmers has made the regulatory system fairer, more effective and supportive for farmers. Financial penalties for minor violations have been reduced through the use of more innovative remote monitoring technologies. Agricultural planning update: Almost half of farmers are participating in environmental land management planning. As of February 20, we have received over 11,000 SFI applications and already have 123,000ha of cropland managed without pesticides, 53,000ha of low-input grassland focused on improving sustainability, and 8,000km of hedgerows actively managed. It is becoming. In January 2024, over 35,000 live rural management contracts were awarded across the UK, a 112% increase on 2020. We are currently working on more than 55 landscape restoration projects, restoring over 600 kilometers of rivers and supporting the conservation of more than 260 key species. , restoring more than 35,000 hectares of peatland. Create over 7,000 hectares of woodland, including some temperate rainforest. Offers benefits to over 160 protected sites. The project has more than 700 farmers and landowners working together.

