Map: When and where heavy rain will hit the UK as the Met Office issues warnings

Britain is bracing for heavy rain throughout the week, with yellow weather warnings in place for parts of the country.

Hundreds of flood warnings are currently in place and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of England and Wales on Wednesday.

The warning applies to parts of south-west England and Wales and will remain in place from midnight to noon on Wednesday. These include cities such as Plymouth, Exeter, Cardiff, Bath, Swansea and St Davids in the western end of Wales.

Forecasters have warned millions of Britons could face travel disruption and power outages due to heavy rain and flooding.

So when and where can heavy rain be expected to fall in the UK? The Independent has put together a map and all the information below.

Rain is expected to fall across northern Scotland and Northern Ireland from around 10am as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday.

(Meteorological Administration)

Rain is expected to fall across parts of Wales and southern England from 12.15pm.

(Meteorological Administration)

Rain will fall in northern England, including Manchester, Preston, and Cardiff, around 3 p.m. It reaches across south-west England throughout the afternoon.

Heavy rain is expected across south-west England, which will move to a yellow weather warning from 12am on Wednesday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said rain would be a concern as the ground was wet in places.

This is likely to cause some problems, so warnings are in place, he said.

(Meteorological Administration)

A yellow rain warning is in place from midnight on Wednesday across south-west England throughout the afternoon.

(Meteorological Administration)

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to sweep across the UK overnight, with particular impacts expected to affect the west coast, where strong winds are possible.

Rain and wind on Wednesday are expected to gradually ease in most areas starting in the afternoon, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

On Wednesday, temperatures in most parts of the country will be mild, ranging between 11 and 13 degrees. The weather will remain clear, but it will be quite windy and somewhat chilly.

However, temperatures are expected to fall to between 7C and 10C on Thursday as winds from the North Atlantic sweep away rain clouds later in the week.

Some rain and showers are expected to persist, with clear spells possible intermittently breaking through clouds. There is a chance of wintry showers on the northern peaks.

(Meteorological Administration)

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued more than 120 flood warnings and warnings. There are 157 across England and Wales.

Further local flooding from rivers and surface water is possible across south-west England and the West Midlands on Wednesday.

Local groundwater flooding is expected to occur in the Malton area of ​​North Yorkshire over the next five days, which could lead to travel disruption and property damage.

