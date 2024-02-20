US proposes UN resolution for temporary ceasefire in Gaza





The United States has drafted a resolution for the UN Security Council that calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and warns of Israel's planned offensive in Rafah.

The draft resolution calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, but the text falls short of the immediate ceasefire sought by other Security Council members, CNN reported.

Around 1.5 million Gazans are currently sheltering in Rafah after Israel designated it a safe zone. Most of them were previously displaced from the northern areas of Gaza and are now at risk of being displaced again.

With the destruction of much of the homes and infrastructure in northern Gaza, the United States fears that the Rafah offensive could result in serious damage and loss of life to civilians. At least 29,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began launching airstrikes and its ground offensive in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people.

Under current circumstances, a major ground offensive on Rafah would result in additional harm to civilians and their displacement, including potentially to neighboring countries, the US-proposed resolution says.

The draft resolution, which also calls for the release of the Israeli hostages, will be discussed privately on Tuesday. This comes after the United States said it would veto a resolution different from Algeria's calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The UN Security Council will vote on the Algerian project on Tuesday morning.

This draft resolution could jeopardize sensitive negotiations, derailing ongoing, comprehensive diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the hostages and secure an extended pause that Palestinian civilians and aid workers so desperately need, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters.

The New York Arab Group, a coalition of Arab states at the UN, said in a statement that it supported Algeria's draft resolution. Unfortunately, the UN Security Council remains inert, unable to denounce the daily atrocities perpetrated by the occupying authorities. The Security Council must take immediate action.

The new US draft resolution marks the first time Washington has called for a ceasefire at the UN since the start of the war.

The United States has repeatedly emphasized what it sees as Israel's right to defend itself following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. He has voted against at least two UN Security Council resolutions on the war.

