'Jewish life in Britain is getting worse': Father furious after baby's birth certificate damaged | political news





The baby's father, who allegedly defaced her birth certificate to remove references to Israel, told Sky News his daughter had done nothing wrong and that being Jewish in Britain was “very difficult.”

Israel, the father of five-month-old baby Ronnie whose certificate was allegedly altered, said the case should be registered and he would also file a complaint with the police and he believes the person who did it should be sacked.

Israel spoke to Sky News after the Interior Ministry launched an investigation into the incident after it was highlighted by a campaign against anti-Semitism.

He said of the incident: “I don't think my five-month-old baby did anyone anything. When I first saw it, I thought it was horrible.”

“It took me a few more times to see it and understand what was going on.”

Referring to the rise in antisemitism in the UK, the father of three said: “Things are not good here. It is very difficult to be a Jew in England. Instead of getting better, things are getting worse. I think, daughter, in 20 years that will be her future. Because London. Because it's not London anymore and I literally feel uneasy.”

Image: Photo: Family Handout

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, which exposes cases of anti-Semitism, said the certificate had been sent as part of a passport application two weeks ago and was returned on Monday with the father's birthplace defaced. He said this was “completely unacceptable.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly said he had asked officials to “investigate this matter urgently to ensure appropriate action is taken”.

Israel said Cleverly's “extremely quick” response gave him “hope” but still feared for Jews living in Britain.

He said the government needed to re-screen people working in the public sector and was not confident he would send documents to the Home Office after the incident.

Israel, referring to the culprits, said it believed they had been “wrongly influenced.”

“You can debate whether what Israel is doing is legal or not,” he said.

“But first of all, you can't argue about whether Israel is legitimate as a state or not. Writing that down is like saying, 'No, I'm not legitimate.'

“The other problem is that my baby is five months old. What does that have to do with where his father was born? It's just terrible.”

He added: “I think this person should be fired immediately.”

“You also need to make sure it's registered somewhere. You need to make sure that people know this guy can't keep sensitive documents, because he's taking personal action and personal politics, even racism, and taking it from home and bringing it to work.” Because he gets money from my taxes.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism highlighted the incident on a day when Police Minister Chris Philp made a statement in the House of Commons about the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the UK last year.

Mr Philip referred to figures published by the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that provides security for Jewish schools and institutions, which showed that more than 4,000 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in the UK in 2023.

Mr Philip said the report made “very shocking reading” and that the figures provided were “the highest annual total” reported to the charity.

“There is no excuse for the behavior described in the CST report or the behavior seen in some recent shocking incidents,” he said.

READ MORE: Anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate crimes rise during Israel-Hamas war, Metropolitan Police says A quarter of parents have kept their children out of British Jewish schools due to security fears, an advocacy group has revealed.

“Wherever and whenever a crime related to anti-Semitism occurs, the government expects the police to thoroughly investigate the incident and work with prosecutors to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has asked officials to conduct an urgent inquiry into the matter and appropriate action will be taken.”

“While the facts and circumstances are established, I must reiterate that this government will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form.”

