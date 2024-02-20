US prepares major sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death





The Biden administration is preparing significant sanctions against Moscow in response to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny, a White House official said Tuesday.

John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said the sanctions would be announced Friday. President Biden said there was no doubt that the government of Vladimir V. Putin was behind Mr. Navalny's death.

Whatever story the Russian government decides to tell the world, it is clear that President Putin and his government are responsible for Mr. Navalny's death, Mr. Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr. Kirby declined to detail what would be included in the sanctions package, but said it would be designed to hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr. Navalny and, quite frankly, for all of its actions during of this vicious and brutal war that took place. has been raging for two years now.

Russian officials said Mr Navalny, 47, lost consciousness and died after wandering on Friday into the Arctic prison where he was transferred last year. Russia announced an investigation into Mr. Navalny's death, but Mr. Kirby said on Tuesday that whatever the actual scientific answer, Mr. Putin was responsible.

Without a credible investigation into his death, it's difficult to get to the point where we can just take the Russians' word for it, he said.

Mr. Navalny's death came as Russia's invasion of Ukraine neared the end of its second year and billions of dollars in U.S. aid remained blocked in Congress. Mr Navalny, who was one of Mr Putin's fiercest critics, also forcefully condemned the invasion.

One of the most powerful things we can do right now to stand up to Vladimir Putin, of course, is to re-pass the bipartisan national security supplement bill and support Ukraine as it continues to fight courageously to defend his country, Mr. Kirby. said.

Since Russia's 2022 invasion, the Biden administration has announced a series of sanctions that the United States hoped would hamper Russia economically and militarily. Washington cut off Russia's largest banks and companies from Western financial markets, joined Europe in freezing hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets, and joined its Group of Seven allies in taking measures to curb the flow of military technology to Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/20/us/politics/us-sanctions-russia-navalny.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos