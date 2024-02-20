US vetoes Arab-backed UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza | The United Nations





The United States has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the third time, arguing it would harm negotiations on a hostage deal.

The United States was the only one to vote against a ceasefire resolution presented by Algeria on Tuesday. The United Kingdom was the only one to abstain, with 13 votes in favor, including those from Washington's close allies who insisted that the humanitarian needs of the Palestinians outweighed any reservations about the Algerian text.

Washington has been widely criticized for using its veto again at a time when nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2 million people face starvation.

Voting in favor of this draft resolution constitutes support for the Palestinians' right to life, Algerian envoy to the UN, Amar Bendjama, told the Council. Conversely, voting against implies support for the brutal violence and collective punishments inflicted on them.

The Algerian resolution also calls for the implementation of provisional measures ordered in January by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, which ordered Israel to tone down its offensive aimed at protecting civilians, to remove obstacles to aid flow to Gaza and take interim measures. action against Israeli politicians using genocidal language.

Almost a month after the ICJ [ruling] There are still no signs of hope that the situation in Gaza will improve, Bendjama said. Silence is not a viable option. Now is the time for action and truth.

Zhang Jun, the Chinese ambassador, said: “Continuing to passively avoid an immediate ceasefire is no different from giving the green light for continued slaughter.

The United States has drafted an alternative resolution, which calls for a temporary ceasefire as soon as possible, and calls on Israel not to continue its planned offensive on Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town where more than a million Palestinians sought refuge.

However, the U.S. resolution is unlikely to be put to a vote for at least several days, and the timing of its third ceasefire veto is embarrassing for the United States as Washington seeks to shore up solidarity international condemnation of Russia on the second anniversary this week. of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Explaining the veto, US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Biden was in the middle of negotiations with Israel, Egypt and Qatar aimed at reaching a comprehensive hostage deal.

Any action taken by this council now should help, not hinder, these sensitive and ongoing negotiations, and we believe the resolution currently on the table would actually have a negative impact on these negotiations, Thomas-Greenfield argued.

Demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release the hostages will not bring lasting peace. Instead, it could prolong the fighting between Hamas and Israel, she added, later denouncing the 13-to-one vote in favor of the Algerian resolution as wishful thinking and irresponsible.

Thomas-Greenfield watched impassively as a series of Washington allies, including France, Slovenia and Switzerland, explained their reasons for voting in favor of the resolution, although they shared the reservation of the United States that it did not include any condemnation of Hamas, which the Security Council so well supported. failed to do so. They all said the humanitarian disaster in Gaza was so serious that stopping the fighting took priority over these concerns.

Nicolas de Rivière, the French envoy, said Paris regretted that the resolution had not been adopted given the dire situation on the ground.

The only vote that spared the United States from total isolation was the British abstention. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the UK's position was to call for an immediate suspension of fighting to deliver aid and evacuate hostages, which would result in a permanent and lasting ceasefire.

But Woodward echoed Thomas-Greenfield's arguments, adding: Simply calling for a ceasefire, as this resolution does, will not achieve that. Indeed, this could endanger the hostage negotiations. This could actually make a ceasefire less likely.

The United States presented its alternative plan to other Council members before Tuesday's vote. This unusual measure was intended, one Western diplomat suggested, to avoid giving the impression that the US veto implied a green light for the Israeli attack on Rafah.

The inclusion in the US text of a clause specifically calling on Israel not to launch such an attack, rather than limiting such a call to bilateral channels, is widely seen at the UN as a signal of Biden's growing impatience towards the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, and frustration with the American president's inability to curb the incessant offensive in Gaza, which is now in its fifth month. However, no date has yet been set for the start of formal deliberations on the American draft resolution.

This is terribly embarrassing for the Americans, said Richard Gowan, director of the International Crisis Group at the UN. They had to use their veto just days before the Security Council meeting commemorating Russia's all-out assault on Ukraine. This will only fuel talk of American double standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/20/us-vetoes-un-resolution-ceasefire-israel-gaza

