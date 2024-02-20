Why is the archipelago off the coast of Argentina part of the UK? | News





The British Foreign Secretary arrived in the Falkland Islands on Monday to reaffirm Britain's commitment to uphold the islanders' right to self-determination against Argentina's claims of sovereignty over the archipelago.

Sir David Cameron, who was British Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016 and resigned after the Brexit referendum, is the first British Foreign Secretary to visit the British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic in 30 years. He visited Korea ahead of attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting to be held in Brazil on Wednesday.

Cameron's visit included a helicopter tour of the island and the site of a 1982 Falklands War battle.

Despite being nearly 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles) from the British coast and with a population of just 3,200, the Falklands have held an important place in the British psyche for 42 years, ever since the islands became a 10-week battleground between British and Argentine forces. . before.

Before visiting the territory, Cameron said Britain's jurisdiction over the Falklands, which consists of two main islands, East Falkland and West Falkland, is non-negotiable and that the Falkland Islands are a cherished part of the British family and we will remain sovereign as long as they wish to remain part of the family. Make it clear that the issue will not be up for debate.

So why are the Falklands a British Overseas Territory and could they be handed over to Argentina?

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron (right) visited the Falkland Islands on the opening day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, February 16, 2024, and said Britain's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands cannot be undermined. Argument [Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

How did the Falklands become a British overseas territory?

Several powers have laid claim to the island since English Captain John Strong landed on the island in 1690, naming the territory after his patron, Viscount Falkland.

Over the centuries since, Britain, Argentina, France and Spain have established settlements on the largely treeless island, where about a million penguins nest each summer.

Britain has ruled since 1833, and its claim to the islands is based not only on the political will of the overwhelmingly pro-British islanders, but also on the long-standing British presence.

What is the basis of Argentina's claim to the Falklands?

Argentina has long disputed British sovereignty over the islands.

The South American nation claims it inherited the island, known in Argentina as Las Malvinas, from the Spanish crown in the early 1800s, and has good reason to claim it because of its proximity to mainland Argentina.

Alasdair Pinkerton, associate professor of geopolitics at Royal Holloway, University of London, told Al Jazeera that Argentina's claim to sovereignty over the Falklands is deeply embedded in Argentine politics and society, through the education system, street signs, banknotes and the Argentine constitution.

The conflict between Argentina and Britain reached a crisis point on April 2, 1982, when Argentina invaded the archipelago to take control of it. A 74-day conflict ensued after then-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher dispatched a British military task force to retake the territory. Although the British were victorious, 655 Argentine and 255 British soldiers were killed in the battle.

The Malvinas Argentinas sign stands in Los Cardales National Park in Valles Calchaquies, Salta, Argentina, on March 22, 2023. [Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images]

What do the islanders want?

To prevent Argentina's claims to the territory from deepening, Falklanders went to the polls on 10 and 11 March 2013 to vote on the following questions: Do you want the Falkland Islands to maintain their current political status as an overseas territory? uk?

More than 90% of those eligible to vote participated in the vote. Of the 1,517 votes cast, 1,513 were in favor of remaining a British territory.

However, Argentina's ambassador to London at the time, Alicia Castro, dismissed the referendum as a ruse with no legal value.

The outcome of the negotiations is in the best interest of the islanders, she told an Argentine radio station. We don't want to deny their identity. They are British. We respect their identity and way of life and we want them to remain British. However, the territory they occupied is not British land.

Could another war break out over the Falklands?

In a televised election debate last year, Argentina's far-right populist President Javier Millais, who will be elected in November 2023, dismissed any notion of a future war. It is clear that the war option is not the solution. We have lost the war and must now make every effort to recover the island through diplomatic channels.

But Pinkerton said: “In reality, I think Milei is not very motivated by the Falklands/Malvinas because it stands in the way of the project of economic liberalism, but he feels a political need to carry out its interests to meet public demands.” .

But Pinkerton added that while he cannot expect a 1982-style conflict to break out again in the near future, the possibility of some kind of confrontation cannot be completely eliminated if the conditions are right and there is a clear triggering event. The world is becoming increasingly multipolar.

Pinkerton explained that issues such as increasing overfishing in the so-called Blue Hole, a disputed area close to the Falklands, and the uncertain future of the Antarctic Treaty environmental protocol, due for review in 2048, all pose challenges. For diplomacy and security in the South Atlantic for decades to come.

