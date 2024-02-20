US government donates planes to Dominican Republic to fight drug trafficking > US Southern Command > News





NOTE: Translated from Spanish. See the embassy press release originally published

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – The United States Government, through the Department of Defense, has donated an aircraft worth more than $8 million to the Dominican Republic Department of Defense , in support of the common fight against illicit drug trafficking via transnational channels. criminal organizations and to support the country's efforts to provide humanitarian assistance in times of disaster.

The official ceremony took place at the San Isidro Air Base, presided over by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Dominican Republic, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Daz Morfa and Patricia Aguilera, charge d'affaires of the Embassy of the United States. United.

The donation of this Cessna model aircraft responds to the success that the Dominican Republic has experienced in the fight against drug trafficking in the region. The aircraft will allow greater control of air and maritime spaces, which will help the Dominican Republic prevent the entry and transit of illicit materials through the country.

Likewise, it will be another tool that will allow the United States and the Dominican Republic to increase their interoperability, paving the way for even smoother collaboration to achieve common security objectives.

During the aircraft delivery ceremony, the U.S. Chargé d'affaires spoke of bilateral cooperation and said that “the incredible courage, strength and teamwork demonstrated daily between the Dominican Republic and the United States to combat transnational crime can only be achieved through our strong partnership and shared vision of a safe and crime-free region.

For his part, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Daz Morfa, Minister of Defense, stressed that “this important gesture symbolizes the firm intention of the United States to always collaborate, decisively and timely, in maintaining our high degree of operational readiness, an attribute that has always characterized the actions of our Dominican Armed Forces.

Likewise, Vice Admiral Jos M. Cabrera Ulloa, president of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), thanked the United States Government for the great support that the country has received in recent years to combat drug drug trafficking and its crimes. related.

“For us, this cooperation has been very useful because it has allowed us to strengthen our operational capacity and continue to face together the common threats of the two peoples,” Ulloa said.

The event took place in the presence of Major General Carlos R. Febrillet Rodriguez, Commander-in-Chief of the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD); Lt. Col. Lowell Krusinger, military attaché at the American Embassy; ARD Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, president of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), Luis Soto, director general of the National Investigation Department (DNI) and Brigadier General Alberto Monts Castillo.

