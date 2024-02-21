Sadiq Khan placed anti-British propaganda on a pedestal in Trafalgar Square.





The winner of the shortlist will follow in the footsteps of a series of progressive works of art placed on the fourth pedestal in recent years.

This space is currently occupied by Samson Kambalus Antelope, which depicts anti-colonial minister John Chilembwe, who led a 1915 rebellion against British rule in Nyasaland, now Malawi. there is.

This will be followed in November with face casts of 850 transgender people, arranged in the style of a Central American Tzompantli war trophy skull shelf.

Conservative Party sources say Tory candidate Susan Hall plans to move the artwork to make way for a statue of the Queen if elected.

The London Assembly unanimously agreed in March last year that the statue of the late monarch should be placed somewhere in central London, but it is unlikely that Trafalgar Square will be its final destination.

There's no place for a queen

David Jones, Tory MP for Clwyd West, said at the time that a plinth would not be an appropriate location as the late Queen would be overshadowed by a statue of Lord Nelson.

It has to be noticeable enough and in my opinion being one of the four statues in Trafalgar Square is not enough. Her statue could not be lower than Lord Nelson's, he said.

The shortlist comes after six new names for London Overground were announced last week.

The new names Lioness, Windrush, Suffragette, Weaver, Liberty and Mildmay were introduced as Overground was split into six separate lines in a 6.3 million unit rebrand.

Conservative peer Lord Frost accused Mr Khan of forcing politicization on the public and breaking away from London's tradition of naming public transport lines only after royals or local geography.

Ultimately, the Fourth Foundation Committee, controlled by the Mayor of London, commissions the winner of a public vote at a cost of 140,000 plus an artist's fee of 30,000.

The proposals can be viewed online and scale models of the proposed works will be on display at the National Gallery until March 17. Voting closes on March 12th.

