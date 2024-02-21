The UK government has canceled tax increases on pickups.





A week after a new company car tax on two-seat pick-up trucks was proposed, HMRC has scrapped the plans.

Company car drivers who bought or leased two-seat cab pickup trucks were set to see a surge in benefit-in-kind (BIK) payments under proposals announced on February 12, but suffered a dramatic reversal following criticism from farmers and farmers. The auto industry reversed its decision.

HMRC has announced that double cab pick-up trucks will no longer be considered commercial vehicles because their second row of seats allows them to have dual functions as personal vehicles.

Changes to company car tax BIK for double cab pickup trucks will come into effect for all new purchases or leases from July 1, 2024, meaning owners will no longer pay a flat rate BIK for all commercial vehicles, but instead The tax is levied using an emissions-based system used for passenger cars.

Therefore, dual cab pickup owners likely suffered from the highest BIK rate of 37% due to the high CO2 emissions of most pickup trucks.

HMRC said in a statement that existing guidance would be withdrawn and that double-cab pick-ups would continue to be treated as goods vehicles rather than cars. As a result, businesses and individuals can continue to benefit from their historic tax treatment.

The initial decision follows the Court of Appeal's ruling that utility vehicles such as pick-up trucks are passenger cars, after HMRC won a case against Coca-Cola over the classification of five-seat vans.

The impact of the ruling meant that a tax loophole that allowed pick-up trucks to be classified as commercial vehicles was thrown into question, threatening the high sales of pick-up trucks in the UK.

But despite the change of heart, it only affects double-cab pickups with payloads of 1 ton or more. Double cab pickups with a payload of less than 1000 kg, such as the Ford Ranger Raptor, will continue to be classified as passenger vehicles.

