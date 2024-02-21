Attacks on US ships and drones show Yemen's Houthis can still fight despite US-led airstrikes





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Despite a month of U.S.-led airstrikes, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels remain capable of launching significant attacks. This week, they severely damaged a ship in a crucial strait and shot down a U.S. drone worth tens of millions of dollars.

Continued Houthi attacks on ships passing through the crucial Red Sea corridor, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, against the backdrop of Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, highlight the difficulties faced in trying to stop the guerrilla type attacks they used to hold on. The capital of Yemen and much of the north of the country ravaged by war since 2014.

The campaign has strengthened the rebels' position in the Arab world, despite their human rights abuses during a years-long stalemate war with several of the Americas' allies in the region. Analysts warn that the longer Houthi attacks continue, the greater the risk that disruptions to international shipping will begin to weigh on the global economy.

On Monday, Houthis and Western officials acknowledged one of the most serious attacks on shipping by the rebels. The Houthis targeted the Belizean-flagged bulk carrier Rubymar with two anti-ship ballistic missiles, and one of them hit the vessel, the US military's Central Command said.

The Rubymar, which reported propulsion problems in November, reportedly became unusable, forcing its crew to abandon ship.

The Houthi military spokesperson, Brigadier-General. General Yahya Saree said Monday evening that the Rubymar had sunk. However, satellite images from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the Associated Press showed the Rubymar still afloat as of 2 p.m. local time Tuesday, just north of Bab el-Mandeb. A large oil slick was dragging the ship.

The Rubymar attack was one of the few direct and serious attacks on shipping by Houthi rebels. In late January, another direct hit set a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker on fire for hours.

Meanwhile, the Houthis released footage on Tuesday morning of what they described as a surface-to-air missile downing a US MQ-9 Reaper drone off the coast of Hodeida, a Yemeni port city they control on the Red Sea . The footage included video of men dragging debris from the water onto a beach.

Images of the debris, which included English writing and what appeared to be electrical equipment, appeared to match known Reaper parts typically used in attack missions and surveillance flights. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters at a press briefing that the Houthis shot down the drone.

In November, the Pentagon acknowledged the loss of an MQ-9, also shot down by rebels over the Red Sea.

Since the Houthis seized the north of the country and its capital Sanaa in 2014, the US military has lost at least four drones shot down by the rebels in 2017, 2019 and this year.

Meanwhile, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on the Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier full of grain bound for Aden, Yemen, carrying grain from Argentina. Central Command said the carrier had delivered humanitarian aid to Yemen 11 times over the past five years as the country remained on the brink of famine amid the war.

The rebels separately claimed responsibility for an attack on the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Navis Fortuna, a ship that had announced its destination as Italy with an all-Chinese crew to avoid being targeted. Private security company Ambrey reported that the ship suffered minor damage in a drone attack.

The United States shot down 10 bomb-carrying Houthi drones as well as a cruise missile heading toward the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Laboon over the past day, Central Command said Tuesday. The US military also carried out strikes targeting a Houthi surface-to-air missile launcher and a drone before its launch.

The Houthis have acknowledged the drone attacks and claimed responsibility for other assaults that were not immediately recognized by the West.

Since November, rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters as part of Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. They have frequently targeted ships with tenuous or no ties to Israel, jeopardizing shipping on a key route for trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Among these ships, at least one carried goods destined for Iran, the Houthis' main benefactor.

The European Union has launched its own campaign to protect shipping, with European Union member France saying on Tuesday it had shot down two Houthi drones overnight in the Red Sea.

So far, no American sailors or pilots have been injured by the Houthis since America launched its airstrikes against the rebels in January. However, the United States continues to lose drones worth tens of millions of dollars and fire cruise missiles worth a million dollars to counter the Houthis, who use far less weapons expensive supplies which, according to experts, were provided largely by Iran.

According to US military statements, US and allied forces destroyed at least 73 missiles of various types before launch, as well as 17 drones, 13 bomb-laden drone boats and an underwater explosive drone during their campaign of a month, according to AP. pointing. These figures do not include the first joint US-British strikes on January 11 that launched the campaign. The US military has also shot down dozens of missiles and drones already in flight since November.

The Houthis have not given much information about their losses, although they have acknowledged that at least 22 of their fighters were killed in the American-led strikes. Insurgent forces, including the Houthis and allied tribes in Yemen, number around 20,000 fighters, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. They can operate in small units far from military bases, making them more difficult to target.

The Houthis may see the costs as outweighed by their sudden fame within an Arab world enraged by Israel's killing of women and civilians in Gaza.

In the past, others, including the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, have used the plight of the Palestinians to justify their actions and gain support, wrote Fatima Abo Alasrar, a researcher at the Middle East Institute, based in Washington.

This legitimizes the actions of the Houthis in the eyes of those sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, distracts attention from the more immediate problems associated with the conflict in Yemen and the failures of Houthi governance, and potentially broadens the base of their support for- beyond Yemen's borders, Alasrar added.

If Houthi attacks continue, they could force the United States to intensify and expand its counterattacks in an already unstable Middle East.

Without a ceasefire in Gaza, the Houthis could be tempted to continue escalating against US interests in the Red Sea and the region, wrote Eleonora Ardemagni, a researcher at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies.

For Washington, deterrence options are narrowing, she added.

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

