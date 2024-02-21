US-Russian dual national arrested for treason and accused of raising money for Ukraine





A dual US-Russian citizen has been arrested in Russia on treason charges for allegedly raising money for Ukrainian organizations and openly supporting kyiv.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said the 33-year-old woman, who lived in Los Angeles, was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on charges of providing financial assistance to a foreign state in connection with activities directed against Russian security. Yekaterinburg is about 1,800 miles east of Moscow.

Since February 2022, she has proactively collected funds in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which were subsequently used to purchase tactical medicines, equipment, weapons and ammunition by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a indicated the FSB in a press release published on Tuesday.

He also accuses the woman of having participated in public actions in support of the kyiv regime while she was in the United States.

Operational search activities and investigative actions continue. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the accused, the statement added.

Russian state media RIA Novosti identified the woman as Ksenia Karelina and said she was appealing her arrest. The website of the Sverdlovsk regional court, where the investigation was opened, on Tuesday listed the name of Ksenia Pavlovna Karelina as being accused of treason under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The press service of the Sverdlovsk Regional Court told RIA that his hearing was supposed to take place on Tuesday, but due to the absence of a lawyer it was postponed until February 29.

CNN has contacted the US Embassy in Moscow and the US State Department for comment.

Moscow has arrested several American citizens in recent years, some of whom were exchanged for Russian prisoners held in Western countries.

The FSB arrested American journalist Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, in Yekaterinburg last March on charges of espionage, which he, his employer and the American government categorically denied.

The Moscow City Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of Gershkovich's lawyers and continued his pre-trial detention until March 30.

After considering the appeal against the decision of the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow to extend the period of detention of Evan Gershkovich, the court's decision remained unchanged and the appeal was not satisfied, the court said .

If convicted, Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently suggested a deal could be reached with the United States to exchange Gershkovich for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian serving a life sentence in Germany for the murder of a Chechen veteran in Berlin in 2019.

Listen, I'll tell you: in a country, a country allied with the United States, there is a man who, for patriotic reasons, eliminated a bandit in one of the European capitals, Putin said in an interview with beginning of the month with the American right-wing expert Tucker Carlson.

We have no taboos about solving this problem. We are ready to resolve it, but some conditions are being discussed through special services channels between intelligence services. I think an agreement can be reached, he told the former Fox News host.

In December 2022, Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner as part of a prisoner swap involving Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner, who had played for years in the off-season for a Russian women's basketball team, was arrested in February of that year on drug charges at a Moscow-area airport.

Former US Marine Paul Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020 after being convicted of espionage which he vehemently denies.

This is a developing story and will be updated

