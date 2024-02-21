Russia arrests Russian-American woman for treason





By Emily AtkinsonBBC News

RIA Novosti Footage shows an anonymous woman being escorted by a uniformed officer.

A woman with dual American-Russian citizenship has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of treason and financing the Ukrainian army.

This anonymous woman, from Los Angeles, was raising funds for a Ukrainian organization whose ultimate beneficiary was the armed forces of kyiv, said the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

She was also accused of attending pro-Ukraine rallies in the United States.

The 33-year-old man was arrested in Yekaterinburg.

The FSB said the woman had been collecting money for the Ukrainian organization since February 2022, when Russia first launched its large-scale military operation in the country.

The funds were then used to purchase medical equipment, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian army.

The United States said it was aware of the reported arrest and was trying to obtain more information.

Images shared by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti showed the woman, whose face was obscured by a hat and blurred, being escorted by a uniformed officer.

She was seen handcuffed and placed in a car, before being taken to what appeared to be a holding cell in a courtroom, from where she was eventually taken outside.

The FSB said the woman acted “against the security of our country” and supported the Ukrainian military during her stay in the United States.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that the White House and State Department were “trying to obtain consular access to this individual.”

In April last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the maximum penalty for treason to life in prison from 20 years, as part of a crackdown on dissent.

The FSB said the woman was arrested in Yekaterinburg, about 1,000 miles east of Moscow – the same city in which American journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges on March 29 last year.

Mr. Gershkovich, an experienced Russian journalist, was working for the Wall Street Journal at the time.

In January, Russia again extended his pre-trial detention until the end of March. His appeal against the extension was rejected on Tuesday.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The US government designated the journalist as “wrongfully detained”.

Last week, Mr Putin said in an interview with US host Tucker Carlson that he believed a deal could be reached to release Mr Gershkovich.

Several other American nationals are currently imprisoned in Russia, including former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018. He is serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68345526 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos