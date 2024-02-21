Students will miss the start of school in January due to visa delays in key UK markets.





Institutions have confirmed to PIE that applications from students, including those who have paid priority visa processing fees, are being delayed by months.

Universities have withdrawn CAS Letter for January admissions.

Agents say students will lose out as both visa fees and priority visa service fees are now non-refundable. Students are also responsible for covering tuition transfer costs and exchange rate fluctuations, they say.

FES Consultants, which has 10 offices across Pakistan, said 50% of its recruitment to its multi-agency partners in January was affected by delays.

“There are cases where students submit their applications in mid-December and are still waiting for their visa decision, and now it is almost the last week of February,” Managing Director Syed Shujaat Ali Shah told The PIE.

Haris Dhanani, managing director of Times Consultants, said more than 250 students of the institution had been affected by the delay. The total number across Pakistan could be in the thousands, he added.

HESA statistics show that in 2021/22, UK universities hosted around 23,075 students from Pakistan, up from 12,975 the previous year.

According to some estimates in the sector, the total number of Pakistani students applying for admission in January this year is around 10,000-12,000.

Once a CAS is issued, universities will typically allow two weeks from the start of the semester for students to arrive late, sometimes extending this to three weeks.

However, students have been advised that it is not possible to extend the registration period any further, Dhanani added.

“[Universities] We have expressed concern that new students will have difficulty catching up with their courses if they register late,” he told The PIE.

Akif Khan, regional director at the University of Hertfordshire, noted that universities had extended the deadline until January as they faced a “lack of support” from Nigeria and India.

Some have granted CAS to applicants in January, but previously the cutoff point was mid-December.

He added that a small number of institutions were considering introducing April admissions as they faced financial pressures.

Students who paid up to $500 for priority visa processing had to wait just as long as students who did not pay for special services.

“Some people wait for a visa decision for almost 40 to 45 days. This also applies to priority services,” Shah confirmed.

“Sometimes there is a delay between receiving a decision letter from UKVI and an email from VFS Global. [who sets up the interviews] To collect passport

“This is causing trouble again. It usually only takes a day to receive these emails. [but at the moment] It may take 7-10 days to receive a passport receipt email from VFS. This is an additional waste of time for students,” Shah added.

UKVI's waiting times stipulate that priority applications must be completed within 5 working days, with a maximum time of 30 days.

The Home Office said refunds for services are available, but are determined on an individual basis and only if you have not already submitted your fingerprints and photograph in person as proof of identity.

Students are being told to withdraw their applications on their own, as universities do, and the automatic visa refusal that follows could end up on the applicant's record if they attempt to re-apply or defer their studies.

“Students invested four to six months to attend university and apply for visas.”

Students will also be subject to a 66 per cent increase in the Immigration Health Surcharge on February 6, Dhanani added.

“Students have invested four to six months in university and visa applications, and university representatives have spent hundreds of hours supporting students throughout this journey,” he said.

UKVI is also reportedly rescheduling visa interviews without sufficient warning and some staff are not showing up to arrange meetings with Pakistani authorities. Shah elaborated.

“If a student is waiting for an interview with an official and does not show up, they are asked for a second interview. They will then be given a second chance, but after a week or so we already know that students are at risk of missing out.”

Others have rescheduled their appointments to March, Khan said. There is a perception in Pakistan that UKVI is deliberately delaying visas as the UK government continues to attempt to reduce immigration numbers, he suggested.

In some cases, Shah said, interviewers only asked two or three questions and left the room without saying the interview was over.

“Students are still there and don’t know what to do. Should I wait for the interviewer to rejoin me, or is the interview over?”

“A lot of interesting things happened this time,” Khan told The PIE.

Pakistan is one of six important regional markets outlined by International Education Champion Sir Steve Smith in the updated 2021 UK International Education Strategy.

Syed Nooh, head of global insights and market development at the University of East Anglia, noted that universities had already had to revise their January 2024 intake target “due to reduced demand from international students”.

“Furthermore, students have experienced significant delays due to in-county visa interviews, meaning many students have not been able to arrive in time for the start of term. This means that there will be far fewer students admitted to our universities for January intake,” he told The PIE.

Autumn data from Enrolys shows a 4% decline in CAS issuance across a sample of 43 institutions, with a 21% decline in Nigeria and a 1.5% decline in India.

According to the company's latest data, CAS issuance in Pakistan has increased by 14% year-on-year, Khan highlighted.

The overall picture, Nooh continued, “is not financially beneficial to the university.”

“Negative comments about dependency visa restrictions have been compounded by rumors about the future of graduate pathways. This certainly does not help the UKHE sector.

“We are all keen to ensure that UKVI provides international students with the excellent and responsive service they deserve. “I hope they understand how important this is to the sector and improve the situation for the next September 2024 intake.”

The problem continues after Pakistani students faced similar difficulties in September, which also saw academic delays leading to dropouts and deferrals.

“Unfortunately UKVI does not have a forum to escalate this issue… they have also suspended that service,” Khan added.

“This field is already entering deep waters… [but this makes it appear] “We are moving further towards a sinking ship.”

