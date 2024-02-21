Major British charity calls for ceasefire vote in Gaza to ease aid restrictions





International development charities urged lawmakers this week to vote for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying the current situation makes it impossible to deliver aid to suffering people.

More than 60 UK-based charities, including Oxfam GB, Save the Children UK and ActionAid UK, have written an open letter to MPs and ministers urging them to support an SNP-led motion calling for an end to military violence in the House of Commons tomorrow. wrote . In the area.

International charities also called for a ceasefire to allow “full and unhindered access for humanitarian aid and workers” in a letter released earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the British Red Cross, which began fundraising in October last year, said civil society and its partners were facing significant difficulties in getting support for Gaza.

Rory Moylan, British Red’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Through the Israel and Occupied Territories Appeal, we are supporting the vital work of Red Cross and Red Crescent teams at the forefront of the humanitarian response.” He said. The Cross.

“However, the aid currently allowed in Gaza is not sufficient to meet the enormous humanitarian needs of more than two million people.

“It is urgent to ensure a regular flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure that humanitarian organizations, including the Palestine Red Crescent, can transport this aid safely and unhindered to those in need.”

Aid is not enough

“An immediate and permanent cease-fire would halt the cycle of violence, expedite the release of all hostages, allow the restoration of essential services and allow for international humanitarian assistance,” said the letter from the British charity led by Bond. “It was stated. It reaches people in need and provides opportunities for dialogue and negotiation towards a lasting peace that benefits everyone in the region.

“We cannot delay any longer. Private diplomacy and cautious statements are not enough. Stronger measures and accountability must be applied. Otherwise, the humanitarian catastrophe is likely to surpass the horrors we have experienced over the past four months.”

Nicola Banks, head of advocacy at Action for Humanity, said the charity was concerned about an “imminent escalation” in violence, particularly in the southern city of Rafah. This is where currently displaced people are seeking refuge and facing severe shortages.

“If the international community cannot limit the military operation in Rafah, we risk a humanitarian catastrophe that surpasses the devastation of the past few months. We need an immediate and permanent ceasefire now. “It’s not a ‘pause,’ it’s not a ‘ceasefire soon,’ it’s a ceasefire now,” she said.

The letter from global organizations including ActionAid International, Amnesty International, Oxfam International and War Child Alliance said Rafah “has been a key entry point for aid and the bombing will prevent aid from getting through.”

“Israel’s military offensive has made it virtually impossible for our collective institutions to conduct meaningful and effective humanitarian work, compromising not only security but the very principles that guide our humanitarian efforts,” it reads.

