US vetoes UN call for ceasefire in Gaza





The United States was the only one to vote Tuesday against a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying it feared it could disrupt negotiations on the taking of hostages.

It was the third time Washington used its veto to block a resolution demanding an end to fighting in Gaza, underscoring America's isolation in its continued and forceful support of Israel.

During four months of war, Israel has come under increasing international pressure over the scope and intensity of its campaign against Hamas in Gaza, with many leaders denouncing the high number of civilian deaths.

Algeria's U.N. Ambassador, Amar Bendjama, lashed out at the United States on Tuesday, telling the Council that the veto implied approval of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted on the Palestinians. He said silence is not a viable option, now is the time for action and the time for truth.

The diplomatic maneuver comes at a time when humanitarian organizations are warning that urgent aid is needed for a population suffering from severe malnutrition and the spread of infectious diseases.

Thirteen Security Council members voted in favor of the Algeria-drafted resolution, while Britain abstained.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the resolution would jeopardize Washington's ongoing negotiating efforts with Qatar and Egypt to broker a deal that would free Gaza hostages in exchange for a temporary humanitarian ceasefire. These negotiations failed, with neither Israel nor Hamas reaching consensus on the terms of a deal.

Any action the council takes now should help ensure that these sensitive, ongoing negotiations are not hindered, Thomas-Greenfield said. Demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release the hostages will not bring lasting peace.

Humanitarian agencies have scathingly criticized the US position. Avril Benoit, executive director of Doctors Without Borders in the United States, called the United States' repeated blocking of ceasefire resolutions unacceptable.

The United States at the U.N. Security Council is effectively sabotaging all efforts to deliver aid, she said Tuesday during a panel with other leaders of humanitarian organizations. Statements are one thing, actions are another. We see that a ceasefire is the only way to ensure aid gets safely to the people who need it most.

Israeli and U.S. officials have argued that an immediate ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and strengthen itself in Gaza, and would reduce pressure to reach a deal to free hostages held in the territory.

The United States has drafted a rival resolution, still in the early stages of negotiations, that calls for a temporary humanitarian ceasefire as soon as possible and the release of the hostages. The use of the term ceasefire in the draft resolution would be a first for the United States since the start of the Gaza war.

The draft also stipulates that the Israeli army should not carry out an offensive in Rafah under current conditions.

While the United States expected to circulate its draft among Council members, two diplomats said the resolution would be contested, given the U.S. veto on Tuesday, and that Russia and China would be expected to veto it.

Waves of Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah in recent months after Israeli ground forces entered towns in northern Gaza and then advanced south. Israeli officials said they were working on a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah and intended to destroy Hamas battalions there, one of Israel's main targets since the 7 attacks. October carried out by Hamas in Israel, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities. civil servants.

But a sign that fighting remains active in the north despite four months of bombing, the Israeli army on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of two neighborhoods in Gaza City. The U.N. World Food Program also said Tuesday it was suspending deliveries to the north, describing scenes of chaos as its teams faced looting, hungry crowds and gunfire in recent days.

As the heaviest fighting and most intense bombardment has moved further south in recent weeks to areas around the city of Khan Younis, the evacuation order issued Tuesday by the Israeli army for the neighborhoods of Zaytoun and Turkoman of Gaza City highlighted the feeling expressed by many Gazans that nowhere is safe. More than 29,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli campaign, according to the territory's health authorities.

Deliveries from the World Food Program have been suspended for the past three weeks in the north due to security concerns, and the agency was trying to resume them on Sunday with a first convoy. But the trucks were surrounded by crowds of hungry people as they headed toward Gaza City and were forced to repel attempts to board the vehicles, it said in a statement.

Another convoy faced total chaos and violence on Monday due to the breakdown of civil order, the statement added, specifying that several trucks were looted and a driver was beaten.

The World Food Program pointed to a UN report released Monday showing that acute malnutrition has increased in the northern part of the enclave, with one in six children in the north of the territory suffering from it.

In October, the United States vetoed a humanitarian resolution introduced by Brazil aimed at providing aid to Gaza at a time when Israel had placed the Gaza Strip under a strict blockade of essential aid, saying that it could undermine President Biden's efforts with the Israeli government. to secure the delivery of aid to Gaza.

The U.S. vetoes also allowed two countries often criticized for their own human rights abuses, Russia and China, to accuse Washington of being a major obstacle to preventing more deaths and deaths. suffering in Gaza. It is not that the Security Council does not have an overwhelming consensus, but rather the exercise of the veto by the United States that has stifled the Council's consensus, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said.

And in a sign of the pervasive concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Prince William, heir to the British throne, issued a rare, if measured, public statement on the war on Tuesday.

I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack, he said in comments released by his office.

Like many others, I want to see an end to the fighting as quickly as possible, he added. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support in Gaza. It is essential that help arrives and the hostages are freed.

Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Stephen Castle contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/20/world/middleeast/us-vetoes-ceasefire-resolution.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos