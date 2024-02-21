Veteran striker Alex Morgan to replace Mia Fishel on USWNT roster for 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup





CHICAGO (February 20, 2024) San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan will replace forward Mia Fishel on the United States women's national team for the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup W. Fishel suffered a torn cruciate ligament anterior (ACL) of his right knee during training on February 19.

I'm gutted for Mia, and I know the team and the entire staff are too,” said United States interim head coach Twila Kilgore. She was very effective at camp and worked hard to make an impact. Since being called up to the national team, she has demonstrated a tremendous growth mindset, a desire to absorb information and has demonstrated total team spirit . I know I will come back strong and I hope to be there for the next World Cup. As we begin this tournament, we are fortunate to be able to add a player like Alex to the roster. Her accomplishments speak for themselves, she trained extremely hard with the Wave in pre-season and I know she will be more than ready to contribute at this tournament.

Morgan adds 215 caps and 121 career international goals to the list. Those numbers are good for 10th and fifth, respectively, all-time in USWNT history. Morgan's first action in the Concacaf W Gold Cup will mark the 15th year in which she has earned a cap for the United States. His most recent cap was on October 29, 2023, against Colombia in his adopted hometown of San Diego, California.

Morgan will be on the team for today's game against the Dominican Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., which opens the United States tournament. The rules regarding replacing players due to injury in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup state that the replacement player must wear the same number as the player he is replacing, meaning Morgan will wear the number seven jersey, believed to have been worn by Fishel.

The United States' Concacaf W Gold Cup group will be played entirely at Dignity Health Sports Park. The USWNT opens Group A today against the Dominican Republic, winners of the preliminary round, faces Argentina on Friday, February 23, then finishes the first round against Mexico on Monday, February 26. All USA matches will begin at 7:15 p.m. PT. 10:15 p.m. ET. Tickets for all matches are available via https://www.concacaf.com/w-gold-cup/tickets.

The top two finishers from each of the three Concacaf W Gold Cup groups plus the top two third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage, which begins with the quarterfinals at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on March 2-3. followed by the semi-finals and final at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on March 6 and 10 respectively.

The quarter-final pairs will be determined based on the group stage standings, with the team accumulating the most points against the country accumulating the fewest points, the team accumulating the second most points against the team with the seventh the most points and so on, so the No. 1 seed will play the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed will play No. 7, the No. 3 will play No. 6 and No. 4 will play No. 5.

United States women's national team roster by position (club) 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC) ), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC) , Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

