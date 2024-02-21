World criticizes US ceasefire veto at UN Security Council over Israeli war in Gaza | Israel's War on Gaza News





The United States has again vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel's war on Gaza, drawing widespread criticism from rivals and allies.

Tuesday's move was the third U.S. veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, and comes a day after Washington released a resolution that would support a temporary ceasefire. linked to the release of all Israeli captives from the Palestinian enclave.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1, with the UK abstaining, reflecting strong support from countries around the world to end the devastating conflict that has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians.

(Al Jazeera)

Here's how countries and world leaders reacted.

China

Zhang Jun, China's envoy to the UN, expressed strong disappointment and dissatisfaction with the United States, according to Xinhua news agency.

The US veto sends the wrong message, making the situation in Gaza more dangerous, Zhang said, adding that opposing a ceasefire in Gaza is nothing different than giving the green light for continued slaughter. .

Only by dousing the flames of war in Gaza can the world prevent the fires of hell from engulfing the entire region, he said, as quoted by Xinhua.

Russia

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said the US veto marked a new black page in the history of the Security Council.

He accused the United States of trying to buy time so Israel could carry out its inhumane plans for Gaza, namely ousting Palestinians from the territory and completely cleansing the enclave.

He added that although the aftertaste of the vote may be bitter, we are in no mood to give up.

France

The French envoy to the UN, Nicolas de Rivière, regretted that the resolution could not be adopted, given the dire situation in Gaza.

De Rivière added that France, which voted for the resolution, would continue to work to ensure that all captives were released and that a ceasefire was implemented immediately.

France regrets that the resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza could not be adopted, given the disastrous situation on the ground.

All hostages must be released now and a ceasefire implemented immediately.

France will remain committed to this in the United Nations Security Council. pic.twitter.com/dqwSWwgVQZ

Nicolas de Rivière (@NDeRiviere) February 20

Algeria

The Algerian envoy said the UN Security Council had once again failed and warned the move could have profound consequences for the entire Middle East.

Our message to you today is that the international community must respond to calls to end the massacres of Palestinians by calling for an immediate ceasefire. All those who oppose such calls should rethink their policies and calculations, because bad decisions today will have a cost for our region and our world tomorrow. And that price will be violence and instability, said Amar Bendjama.

So ask yourself the question, examine your conscience. What will be the consequences of your decisions today? How will history judge you?

Palestine

Palestinian envoy to the UN Riyad Mansour told Al Jazeera that the US veto was very regrettable.

Call it what you want, humanitarian, describe it however you want, but an immediate ceasefire, as the UN Secretary-General, and almost every UN humanitarian agency, has called for, and a large number of countries in the General Assembly, he said. .

This is not the right message that the Security Council is sending to Israel.

We will continue to knock on the door of the Security Council, of the General Assembly, of all components of the United Nations, he added.

Hamas

The Palestinian group said the decision by US President Joe Biden's administration to block the Algerian draft resolution benefits the Israeli occupation's agenda, which aims to kill and displace Palestinians.

President Joe Biden and his administration bear direct responsibility for the derailment of the ceasefire resolution in Gaza, Hamas said in a statement. The US position is seen as a green light for the occupation to commit more massacres and kill our innocents through bombing and starvation.

Palestinian Authority

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' office said the US veto defied the international community and gave Israel an additional green light for the Israeli occupation to continue its aggression against the people of Gaza and launch a bloody attack on Rafah.

The Palestinian presidency also said it held the US administration responsible for supporting and protecting Israel's barbaric attacks against children, women and the elderly in Gaza.

This policy makes the United States a partner in the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing and in war crimes committed by Israeli forces, the office said.

Qatar

Qatar's Ambassador to the UN, Alya Ahmed Saif Al Thani, said she regretted the failure of the UN Security Council to adopt the resolution proposed by Algeria and pledged to continue to facilitate efforts to secure a truce in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Foreign Ministry regretted this veto and stressed the need, more than ever, to reform the Security Council so that it can discharge its responsibilities in maintaining peace and security with credibility. and without double standards.

#Declaration | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the regret of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the veto of the draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings, which Algeria submitted to the Security Council at name of Arab countries. pic.twitter.com/6S0COWbERD

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@KSAmofaEN) February 20, 2024

Norway

The Norwegian mission to the UN said it regretted that the Council was unable to adopt a resolution on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

It is imperative to end the horror in Gaza, the statement added.

Norway regrets that the #UNSC was once again unable to adopt a resolution on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in #Gaza. It is imperative to end the horror in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/9Sh3ntIQty

NorwayUN (@NorwayUN) February 20, 2024

Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez blasted the United States, saying its veto made it complicit in Israeli crimes against the Palestinians.

The United States has once again vetoed the UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the forced displacement of the Palestinian population, Bermudez said in a statement. message published on social networks. They are complicit in this genocide by Israel against Palestine.

Amnesty International

Agnès Callamard, director of the rights group, said Washington had a chance to protect Palestinian civilians but had chosen the opposite path at the U.N. Security Council.

And again, while the United States could do the right thing: protect the Palestinians from grave risks of genocide; respect international law and universality; To avoid mass killings and suffering, he chose the opposite path, Callamard said.

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

CAIR Director Nihad Awad said Muslim Americans lacked the words to condemn Biden's support for genocide in Gaza.

The latest US veto of a UN ceasefire resolution is shameful. President Biden should stop acting like Benjamin Netanyahu's defense attorney and start acting like the president of the United States, Awad said in a statement.

We call on the American people to continue to express their opposition to the Biden administration's support for the Israeli government's war crimes by contacting the White House and its elected officials and calling on them to demand a ceasefire, access to humanitarian aid and the pursuit of an agreement. a just and lasting peace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/21/world-condemns-uss-latest-un-security-council-veto-on-gaza-ceasefire The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos