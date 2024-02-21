We haven't forgotten you: the United States will send 5 aircraft carriers to the Pacific





The United States will have nearly half of its aircraft carriers deployed to the Pacific in the coming weeks.

The South China Morning Post reported on February 14 that five of the 11 US aircraft carriers would likely soon be deployed there at the same time. Two of the aircraft carriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, participated in a military exercise with Japan in the Philippine Sea, the USS Ronald Reagan is in port in Yokosuka, the USS Abraham Lincoln has left San Diego earlier this month and the USS George Washington is expected to relieve the Reagan in a few weeks.

This is an unusual concentration of US naval power in one region at a time, and is widely interpreted as a show of force aimed at China and North Korea.

The Biden administration has made a point of making more shows of force in East Asia over the past year to reassure its Asian allies that the United States has not forgotten them. This is not surprising given the importance the administration places on the Indo-Pacific region and the active role of the United States there, but in doing so it could also contribute to increasing tensions with Beijing and Pyongyang . We've already seen some of this in U.S.-North Korea exchanges since last summer, when North Korea responded to U.S. naval deployments in South Korea with additional missile tests and rhetoric more belligerent.

Although these aircraft carrier deployments are likely intended to signal U.S. resolve and commitment to its regional allies, they could easily encourage China and North Korea to engage in their own reciprocal shows of force. They also point out that the US approach to East Asia remains primarily a military approach that pays little attention to and devotes relatively few resources to economic policy and diplomacy. International relations scholar Van Jackson warned of the dangers of this approach more than two years ago, and since then the United States has only increased its military spending and deployments.

Because Washington's attention has focused so intensely over the past four months on the war in Gaza and other related conflicts in the Middle East, it appears the administration wants to show that it is not neglecting not East Asia. Aircraft carrier deployments in the Pacific appear to be an attempt to offset the massive and ongoing overinvestment in energy and resources in the Middle East.

The show of force could satisfy some allied governments, but it could also confirm the impression in friendly and hostile capitals that the United States is overwhelmed and trying to take on too many tasks at once. The habit of reassuring allies so often has its own costs, including encouraging greater reliance on allies, and when done too often it can have destabilizing effects across the region.

One of the major weaknesses of U.S. foreign policy in East Asia is its overreliance on military deterrence. This tends to inflame tensions more than necessary and compromises the credibility of the assurances given to adversaries. The United States excels at reassuring its allies with its displays of military power, but because it often fails to strike a balance in giving its adversaries assurances about its intentions, our government can fuel the fears of Chinese and North American leaders. Koreans and encourage them to imagine the worst. what the United States is doing.

Carrier deployments suggest the administration does not understand the need to balance deterrence and assurance. Failure to achieve a balance between the two risks making conflict based on miscalculation more likely. As Michael Swaine of the Quincy Institute recently wrote about U.S. and Taiwan deterrence: “This balance is essential because if the acquired level of punishment or deniability is in fact seen as a threat to the interests most vitals of the adversary, the latter, rather than being dissuaded from taking aggressive action, will be more inclined to undertake or threaten preventive or punitive measures in order to protect these interests, thus increasing, rather than decreasing, the risks of conflict.

By relying so much on shows of force intended to intimidate China, the Biden administration is increasing the risk of crisis.

The potential danger with North Korea is arguably even greater, since the North Korean government has a long history of responding to U.S. and allied pressure with its own provocations and threats. To the extent that Pyongyang perceives the deployment of so many aircraft carriers in the Pacific as being directed, if only in part, against North Korea, Kim Jong-un could conclude that it must show off his country's capabilities with additional missile tests and perhaps even a new nuclear test. .

Last year, North Korea reacted with great anger to the arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan in Busan. It therefore seems reasonable to expect an even harsher response if there are multiple aircraft carriers nearby. Given Pyongyang's increasingly hostile rhetoric in recent months, it wouldn't take much for a new confrontation between the United States and North Korea to begin.

The United States cannot afford another crisis in East Asia, on top of the other conflicts it is involved in, but its overly militarized approach to the region is not the way to avoid it. If Washington wants to make conflict in East Asia less likely, it will have to do a much better job of understanding the thinking of its adversaries and offering them assurances they can believe. Currently, the United States does far too little of both, making its security and that of its allies less secure than it could be.

