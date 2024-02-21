US Supreme Court Won't Hear Case on Educational Diversity Policies | US Supreme Court





The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge to a prestigious Virginia high school's admissions policy that could have restricted efforts to promote diversity in education.

In declining to appeal a group of students and parents challenging Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology High School's admissions policies, the court leaves intact a lower court ruling upholding admissions criteria that the court said school officials, were race-neutral and designed to alleviate socioeconomic and geographic barriers for prospective students.

The parent-student coalition had argued that the schools' admissions policy racially discriminated against Asian Americans when an admissions exam was replaced by an essay and that it began admitting students from a broader sample of schools and giving weight to poorer students and those who were learning English. .

Last May, a lower court ruled that the admissions policy was not changed for discriminatory purposes and that the school had a legitimate interest in broadening the range of students' backgrounds. This in turn was a reversal of a 2022 ruling that the changes had placed a disproportionate burden on Asian American students.

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas disagreed with the Supreme Court's decision Tuesday to refuse to hear the appeal.

In a 10-page dissent, Alito wrote that the lower court's decision was clearly erroneous because it held that some discrimination against Asian Americans was legally tolerable as long as they were overrepresented in school.

The appeals court's decision in this case is based on a patently incorrect and dangerous understanding of what a plaintiff must demonstrate to prove intentional racial discrimination, Alito wrote, joined by Thomas.

The principle below effectively authorizes official actors to discriminate with impunity against any racial group as long as that group continues to perform at a higher rate than other groups. This is indefensible, Alito continued.

Alito previously expressed opposition to the decision, calling it aberrant and a virus that could spread if not quickly eliminated.

The court's decision not to hear the appeal effectively puts an end to ongoing ideological battles over school and college admissions policies.

Last June, the courts' conservative majority, 6-3, rejected race-conscious college and university admissions policies long used to increase the number of black, Hispanic and other minority students on campuses.

The move is expected to force universities to find new ways to attract a diverse student population, including relying on application briefs that emphasize discriminatory barriers related to race, gender and origin that potential students were able to meet.

The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined in court by five other conservatives, held that giving some minority candidates an advantage over others based on their race was a violation of the American Constitution.

But Roberts also said admissions officers could consider an applicant's discussion of how race has affected their life, whether through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise, as long as it is done on an individual basis.

A benefit given to a student who has overcome racial discrimination, for example, must be linked to that student's courage and determination, he wrote. In other words, the student must be treated based on their experiences as an individual and not based on their race, he writes.

Edward Blum, founder of the group Students for Fair Admissions, which filed suit against Harvard and the University of North Carolina, said the law would not tolerate direct proxies for racial classifications.

But critics of the decision said it kept discrimination against students of color in place by giving an unfair advantage to the mostly white children of alumni.

In California, where voters banned affirmative action at public universities more than two decades ago, the state has spent more than $500 million on alternative approaches, including reliance on socioeconomic status, geographic location and targeted recruitment in schools with high numbers of minorities. students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/law/2024/feb/20/us-supreme-cpurt-education-diversity-appeal-virginia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos