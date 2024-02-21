



Jeremy Hunt has been boosted by the latest government borrowing figures showing Britain has recorded its biggest monthly budget surplus since modern records began more than 30 years ago.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show state tax receipts were $16.7 billion more than spending in January despite a weakening economy locked in recession.

The ONS explained that the surplus had more than doubled from 7.5 billion in January 2023 due to voluntary income tax payment deadlines at the end of last month and reduced interest payments on government debt.

The financial market had expected the UK to record a more solid surplus, recording a surplus of 18.7 billion last month. However, thanks to previous data revisions, borrowings for the first 10 months of fiscal 2023-4 stood at $96.6 billion. That was nearly 10 billion less than expected by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the government's tax and spending watchdog.

“January’s surplus was the largest in nominal terms since monthly records began in 1993,” said Jessica Barnaby, ONS deputy director for the public sector. However, borrowings through January were only slightly lower than the same period last year.

In January, tax revenue is always higher than other months due to voluntary tax payment, so there is often a surplus.

Barnaby said falling inflation, as measured by the retail price index, has led to lower payments to Treasury holders, and support for energy bills at the end of last year has also reduced state spending.

The ONS said that national debt as a proportion of the economy continues to increase, reaching 96.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in January, an increase of 1.8 percentage points compared to January last year.

Last month's borrowing figures will be the last before Hunt sets out his budget on March 6, and analysts say they will give the chancellor some more room to cut taxes.

Ruth Gregory, UK analyst at Capital Economics, said: January's public finances figures delivered some much-needed good news for the Chancellor as he prepares for the Budget. But we suspect this could pave the way for a major stir before the election.

We expect the Chancellor to be given just $15 billion (0.5% of GDP) to spare, which will limit his ability to unveil large unfunded tax cuts if he wants to adhere to fiscal rules. It will.

“We have provided hundreds of billions of dollars to pay wages, support businesses and protect lives during COVID-19 and pay half of the nation’s energy costs since President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Treasury Secretary Laura Trott.

But we cannot leave the responsibility to future generations. That's why the OBR took difficult decisions in March to help reduce borrowings more than expected. I won't speculate on whether further tax cuts will be affordable within the budget, but the economy is starting to turn a corner with inflation coming down from over 11% to 4%.

Meanwhile, the CBI's latest manufacturing health check found that the slump in UK factory output deepened in February. Of the 344 companies surveyed by the lobbying group, 42% responded that they had reduced production in the three months to February, while 23% responded that it had increased. This is a gap of -19 points compared to -10 points in the three months to January.

Companies were more optimistic about the next three months and expected production to increase as order books improved.

