US to impose major sanctions on Russia over Navalny's death and Ukraine war | Russia-Ukraine War





Biden does not provide details on the measures to be announced Friday as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches.

The United States is set to announce new sanctions against Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the two-year war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden did not give details but said he would provide more information on the package on Friday, on the eve of the second anniversary of the invasion. Ukraine by Russia.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the massive sanctions package would hold Russia accountable for what happened to Navalny and respond to the cruel and brutal war that has raged for two years now.

The new sanctions will target a range of areas, including Russia's military and industrial bases, as well as the economy's revenue streams, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

According to a senior US official, a package of sanctions was already planned to mark the second anniversary of the war, which Washington will now reconsider and supplement in response to the death of Putin's main opponent.

Russian authorities said the cause of the sudden death of Navalny, 47, on February 16 in a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle was still unknown and refused to release his body for the next two weeks while the The preliminary investigation continues, according to the team of opposition leaders.

On Tuesday, Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, urged Putin to immediately release her son's body so she could bury him.

This demand was echoed by his widow Yulia Navalnaya, who previously claimed in a video statement that authorities had not yet handed over the body because they were waiting for traces of the nerve agent Novichok to leave his corpse.

The European Union summoned Russia's charge d'affaires following Navalny's death, while Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Poland summoned Russian ambassadors.

A multitude of sanctions

The United States and its allies have already imposed a series of sanctions to isolate Moscow since they invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, hitting Putin, thousands of Russians and businesses.

The measures include freezing Russian Central Bank funds, banning certain Russian products, restricting Russian banks' access to SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions, and imposing a cap of 60 dollars per barrel of Russian oil and diesel, among other measures.

U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson was discussing sanctions over Navalny's death during a trip to Europe this week, Reuters news agency reported.

Nelson, during visits to Germany, Belgium and France, also discusses Washington's power to target those who fund Russia's war production efforts, even if they are in third countries, Treasury said , adding that Washington was aggressively pursuing those who try to evade our sanctions.

Policy experts have advanced a series of proposals designed to further deprive Russia of the money it needs to continue its invasion, from seizing the country's central bank funds housed largely in Europe to lowering of the Group of Seven ceiling price on Russian oil.

Charles Kupchan, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said: “The sanctions are still pending, but they won't matter much because, let's be honest, the sanctions haven't had a huge impact on the economy Russian.

What will make a big difference is military and economic assistance to Ukraine, period, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/21/us-to-impose-major-sanctions-on-russia-over-navalny-death-ukraine-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos