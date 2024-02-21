The UK's 61 million EuroMillions jackpot winner revealed he initially thought he had won only $2.60. uk news





The British winners of the 61 million EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed to be Richard and Debbie Nuttall. They initially thought they only got 2.60.

The lucky couple, both 54 and from Colne, Lancashire, won £61,708,231 of the £123m jackpot prize in the January 30 draw. Another winning ticket was purchased in Spain.

Speaking at the Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe, Lancashire today, Mr Nuttall said: that.”

He said he was checking his email while on holiday in Fuerteventura, in the Canary Islands, earlier this year when he found a message from the lottery saying he had won £2.60 on his account and informed his wife.

She responded, “Woohoo, I can eat bacon butts with that.”

He then went out for the day and returned to his room. He then checked his email and found a message from his lottery ticket saying he needed to re-verify his account.

Image: EuroMillions winners Richard and Debbie Nuttall, both 54, from Colne, Lancashire. Photo: PA Image: Photo: PA

Mr Nuttall explained: “I looked and it said, ‘You won £61,708,231’. Call this number.”

The couple has no plans to continue working. Mrs Nuttall has already handed in her notice and Mr Nuttall, a self-employed accountant, said he would stop working at the end of the tax year in March.

The first thing Mr Nuttall bought with his winnings was a new set of sporting golf clubs and a golf bag, while his wife showed off her new hairdryer.

He went on to reveal that just five weeks ago, they had been planning to downsize to a bungalow as their two children had both grown up and left home.

“We noticed an area nearby that needed a lot of work and were considering proposals,” he said.

He added: “We are now significantly increasing our size, with enough land for Debbie and the dogs to enjoy. Our lives will be very different.”

“We have worked hard all our lives and are very much looking forward to making life a little easier now.

“But more than that, this victory will change the lives of those closest to us and hopefully for generations to come.”

Image: Photo: PA

The couple also plan to support a heartfelt charity called BK's Heroes, which was set up in memory of their nephew Ben King, who died at the age of 27 from the rare diseases tubular interstitial nephritis and uveitis.

Mr Nuttall said: “This charity means so much to our family and we are all involved. It was originally set up to raise funds for the ward where Ben was so well cared for, but we have gone on to do much more. More funds were raised.

“Ben was a huge inspiration to us all. He was incredibly brave and positive throughout his treatment and it was his wish to ensure that this charity could do the work it could do to help people in their future lives. “

Andy Carter, National Lottery senior adviser to winners, said earlier this month: “This is truly amazing news and we are delighted to be claiming the winnings.

“This is the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024, following an incredible 2023 in which six UK EuroMillions jackpots were won, including an anonymous single ticket holder winning £111.7m in June.

“Our focus now is to support these lucky ticket holders through the process and help them enjoy a truly life-changing win.”

