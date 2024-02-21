USWNT vs. Dominican Republic: Match Recap and Highlights | Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024





CARSON, Calif. (February 20, 2024) The United States women's national team opened its 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup campaign with a convincing 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic. A brace from 18-year-old midfielder Olivia Moultrie and two assists from striker Midge Purce led the way as forwards Lynn Williams and Alex Morgan also added goals of their own while defender Jenna Nighswonger scored her first career goal from the penalty spot.

The United States will now face Argentina on February 23 (10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT) and Mexico on February 26 (10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT) to close out the group stage with the goal to earn a place in the quarter-finals. Both games will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The United States got off to a flying start when Williams met a Nighswonger corner with a quality header just two minutes into the match. Unfortunately, the goal was disallowed due to an offside call against forward Sophia Smith, but the Americans' dominance was established.

After stringing together some sequences of quality combination play, the U.S. found its opener in the eighth minute as Purce dribbled past his defender on the right flank and sent a cross into the box which Smith redirected to Moultrie for a throw-in. finish at close range. The goal was the first of Moultries' career and came on only his third cap and first career start.

The United States doubled the lead in the 30th minute when Purce received the ball again on the right wing and beat his defender with an explosive dribble before sending a low pass into the box for Williams to finish on his first touch from five meters away. out. The Americans almost added another just before the halftime break, but midfielder Korbin Alberts' shot from inside the box was deflected by a defender and then crashed off the crossbar.

The United States faced a bunkered Dominican Republic for 90 minutes, a team clearly determined to keep the score low, and with nine defensive players crammed into the final third, the Americans struggled to find space in attack. Still, a patient U.S. team did well to move the ball at a rapid pace with short and long passes, moving the DR defense back and forth while searching for offensive looks. The United States had quite a bit of success on the wings, but a crowded penalty area certainly made finishing difficult and a little more precision and ruthlessness in the final third could have easily doubled the score.

The second half was much of the same, the USA kept the pressure on in attack, dominating possession and connecting in rhythm. Purce and Moultrie, two of the most dominant players of the night, combined for Moultries' second of the night in the 58th minute. This time, Purce found the teenager with a neat pass from the top of the box to split a line of defenders and her first touch from inside the box notched her first career brace.

The United States then struck back-to-back on penalties, first in the 86th minute after a VAR review awarded the Americans a penalty for a foul on striker Jaedyn Shaw in the box which Nighswonger stepped up to convert. In the 90th minute, a VAR review awarded another penalty for a foul on replacement striker Trinity Rodman. This time it was Morgan who took over and finished calmly with a low shot less than 24 hours after being added to the roster due to Mia Fishel's knee injury.

In the end, the United States had 31 shots the most in any match since April 2022 and 10 on target while limiting the opposition to just one shot and no shots on target. With the victory, the USWNT are undefeated in their last 80 matches against a Concacaf opponent at home, posting a record of 78 wins, two draws and zero losses during this run dating back to December 2000.

GOAL SCORING OVERVIEW:

USA Olivia Moultrie (Sophia Smith), 8th minute: Midge Purce dribbled past her defender and entered the penalty area from the right wing and sent a low cross to the back of the box where Smith touched the ball to placing it right at Moultries feet for a unique touch from two yards out. United States 1, DOM 0

USA Lynn Williams (Midge Purce), 30th minute: Purce received the ball on the right flank and again dribbled past her defender with explosive speed. She dribbled into the box and sent a pass into the six-yard box where Williams finished on her first touch from five yards out. United States 2, DOM 0

USA Olivia Moultrie (Midge Purce), 58th minute: Purce received the ball near the top on the right side of the box and showcased her incredible vision by sending a perfect diagonal pass across the box to splitting four defenders and finding Moultrie, who finished with his first touch from about four yards out. United States 3, DOM 0

United States Jenna Nighswonger (Penalty Kick), 86th minute: The United States was awarded a penalty following a VAR review for a foul on Jaedyn Shaw. Nighswonger approached the penalty spot and converted smartly for her first career goal. United States 4, DOM 0

United States Alex Morgan (Penalty Kick), 90+2 minutes: The United States were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for a foul on Trinity Rodman. Morgan approached the penalty spot and converted for her 122nd career goal. United States 5, DOM 0

Additional Notes: At 18 years and 156 days old, Moultrie becomes the 33rd teenager to score in USWNT history and the youngest player to score for the United States since Mallory Swanson (formerly Pugh) scored against Colombia at the 2016 Summer Olympics at 18 years and 102 days. Moultrie is only the third player in USWNT history to score multiple goals in a game aged 18 or younger. Others to do so are Mia Hamm and current U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. Smith's assist marked his eighth career assist. Moultrie and Korbin Albert both made their first starts for the United States. Purces' assists were the fifth and sixth of his international career and marked his first multi-assist game for the USWNT. Lynn Williams' goal was the 18th of her international career and third since the conclusion of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Morgan's goal was the 122nd of her international career, but only her fifth goal for the USWNT on penalty. Tonight's five goals and four scorers were the most in any match since the team's 5-0 win over New Zealand on January 21, 2023. American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher earned her 98th cap and her 60th career shutout. With two more caps, she will become the third goalkeeper in United States history to achieve this record, joining legends Briana Scurry and Hope Solo.

