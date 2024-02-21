UK sanctions Arctic penal colony leaders where Alexei Navalny was murdered





Britain has sanctioned six individuals heading to the penal colony where Alexei Navalny died on Friday after years of abuse by Russian authorities. Individuals will be subject to asset freezes and travel bans. Britain calls for the immediate release of Navalny's body to his family. To ensure a complete and transparent investigation

Those responsible for the Arctic penal colony where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was detained and killed will be banned from Britain and their assets frozen under new sanctions announced by the Foreign Secretary today.

Those sanctioned include Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, who oversaw the brutal prison camp where Mr Navalny was held in solitary confinement for up to two weeks at a time. Mr Navalny's condition worsened during his three years in prison. Mr Navalny was denied medical treatment and suffered hardships including having to walk in 32-degree weather while imprisoned.

Britain was the first country to impose sanctions in response to the death of Navalny, a political prisoner who dedicated his life to exposing corruption in the Russian system, calling for free and open politics and holding the Kremlin accountable.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said:

It is clear that Russian authorities view Navalny as a threat and have repeatedly tried to silence him. FSB agents poisoned him in Novichok in 2020, imprisoned him for his peaceful political activities and sent him to an Arctic penal colony. No one should doubt the repressive nature of the Russian system.

That is why today we have sanctioned the most senior prison officials responsible for his detention in the penal colony where he spent his last months. Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should not be mistaken. We will hold them accountable.

The following individuals are sanctioned under the UK's Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations for activities that violate the right to life and the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. That is, they are responsible for the detention of Alexei Navalny as the head or deputy head of the Arctic penal colony IK-3.

Colonel Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin: Head of the IK-3 Arctic penal colony Arctic Wolf Lieutenant Colonel Sergey Nikolaevich Korzhov: Deputy Chief Vasily Alexandrovich Vydrin: Deputy Chief Vladimir Ivanovich Pilipchik: Deputy Chief Aleksandr Vladimirovich Golyakov: Deputy Chief Aleksandr Valerievich Obraztsov: Deputy Chief

After Mr. Navalny's death last Friday, the FCDO summoned representatives of the Russian government and made it clear that Mr. Alexei Navalny's death should be fully and transparently investigated and that the Russian regime officials responsible should be held accountable.

Britain is also urging Russian authorities to immediately hand over his body, following news that Navalny's family has been unable to access his body.

The Foreign Minister will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brazil today and have the opportunity to directly address Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Russia's aggression and its impact on the world.

background

We designated 13 individuals and 1 legal entity in 2020 and 2021 in response to Mr. Navalny's poisoning. We named 29 people from the original Navalny list, which included 35 individuals linked to his poisoning and imprisonment in 2020. The UK has sanctioned more than 1,900 individuals and entities under the Russian sanctions regime, more than 1,700 of which have been sanctioned since President Putin's sweeping sanctions. invasion.

Definitions Asset Freeze: An asset freeze prevents a UK citizen or business in the UK from dealing with funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a specified person. It also prevents funds or economic resources from being provided to or for the benefit of a named person. The UK's financial sanctions apply to everyone within UK territory and waters and to all British citizens, regardless of whether they are subject to a global travel ban. A travel ban means that a designated person must be refused leave to enter or remain in the UK. United Kingdom, if the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-heads-of-arctic-penal-colony-where-alexei-navalny-was-killed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos