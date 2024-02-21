Biden emphasizes that majority of aid to Ukraine would be spent in the United States





MESQUITE, Texas (AP) At a bustling construction site outside Dallas, there is hope that Congress can finally pass nearly $95 billion in foreign aid, including funding for Ukraine, as jobs in factories in the United States depend on this money.

READ MORE: Zelensky expresses concern over delays in military assistance to Ukraine

Aerospace and defense company General Dynamics' new factory in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite is initially expected to employ 150 people to produce munitions. Scheduled to open in June, construction is nearing completion, with newly planted trees and shrubs already in place at the complex overlooking one of the region's busiest highways.

We want to raise our wages and increase our skill levels and job opportunities, said Kim Buttram, Mesquite's economic development director, who added that the plant is expected to create more than 300 jobs when it is in full production .

As President Joe Biden pushes House Republicans to pass needed aid, he wants voters to understand that nearly two-thirds, or nearly $40 billion, of the money going to Ukraine, would actually go to U.S. factories across the country, including those in Lima, Ohio and Scranton. , Pennsylvania as well as Mesquite.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has refused to bring the bill to a vote in the House on the grounds that it does not meet the needs of the American public.

The additional spending measure contains a total of $95 billion in foreign aid, including money for Ukraine, Israel and other countries. Of the $60.7 billion going to Ukraine, $38.8 billion would go to U.S. factories that make missiles, munitions and other equipment, according to figures provided to The Associated Press by the Biden administration .

Although this bill sends military hardware to Ukraine, Biden said Tuesday, it spends the money right here in the United States of America, in places like Arizona, where Patriot missiles are built; and Alabama, where Javelin missiles are built; and Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas, where artillery shells are manufactured.

READ MORE: How blocking US aid to Ukraine illustrates the Republican Party's softening stance on Russia

The president's argument challenges criticism from some Republican lawmakers that the federal government should spend more money at home instead of supporting wars abroad.

In this case, most of the money goes to American companies and workers, financing assembly lines to replenish depleted stocks of weapons and equipment already gone to Ukraine.

The Democratic president openly takes inspiration from Franklin Delano Roosevelt and resurrects the World War II concept that America is the arsenal of democracy. His sales pitch to the public is that his foreign policy is also focused on jobs for the American middle class.

But Biden faces opposition from former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner who swept to the White House in 2016 on a promise to revive U.S. manufacturing.

Trump opposes the U.S. program to help Ukraine and has openly expressed his willingness to let Russia invade NATO allies that do not spend enough of their own budgets on defense.

Many Republicans in Congress have followed Trump's lead, with the party's right wing increasingly questioning the value of U.S. interventions around the world and long-standing alliances built in the aftermath of World War II.

Johnson refused to bring the foreign aid bill to a vote because it also lacks provisions aimed at securing the U.S. southern border, where immigrants cross illegally. But he previously rejected a bipartisan Senate bill that included funds to address immigration challenges, saying border measures would not solve the problem the way he wanted.

The Republican-led House will not be blocked or forced to pass a foreign aid bill that most Republican senators opposed, Johnson said at a news conference last week. It's time for Washington to start showing Americans some love.

In contrast, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly implored his colleagues to understand that the package's funds are intended for historic investments right here in America.

It's about rebuilding the arsenal of democracy, McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, said in a speech during the long days of debate, and demonstrating to our allies and adversaries alike that they are serious about exercise of American force.

The Mesquite plant is located in the congressional district of Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, who told Fox Business News in a December interview that he couldn't tell his constituents he voted for money for Ukraine without also getting money to secure the United States. southern border.

I will never support any funding for Ukraine that does not include major security measures at our own southern border, Gooden said. His office did not respond to emailed questions from The Associated Press for this story.

READ MORE: Senate votes to implement Ukraine aid package as leaders say the world is watching

U.S. factories shipped nearly $162 billion worth of military goods last year, according to the Census Bureau. Shipments increased 8.1% from 2022. The additional funding could further boost industrial production higher this year.

But the defense industry can be volatile. Spending declined between 2010 and 2015. It then increased over the next four years, falling in 2021, then rising again after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Biden administration has made increasing the manufacturing capacity of defense contractors a priority, with a plan to increase production of 155-millimeter artillery shells sixfold over three years.

The supplemental bill stalled in the House would expand those efforts by making new investments in weapons production lines and revitalizing the industrial base for submarine production, according to the White House.

But on Friday, after news of the death of imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, Biden again pushed House Republicans to provide aid to Ukraine and take a stand against Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But the House was in recess Thursday afternoon.

It's time they stepped up, don't you think? instead of going on a two-week vacation, Biden said. What are they thinking? My God, this is weird.

AP Chief Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report. Boak reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/biden-emphasizes-that-majority-of-ukraine-aid-package-would-be-spend-in-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos