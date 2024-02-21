US vetoes UN Security Council resolution calling on Israel to implement ceasefire





The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution proposed by Algeria on Tuesday calling on Israel to implement a ceasefire against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, calling the measure a wish pious and irresponsible.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the United States was circulating an alternative text calling for a temporary ceasefire and the release of more than 100 Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

For weeks, we have made clear that the resolution before the Council would not achieve the goal of lasting peace and may in fact run counter to that goal, Thomas-Greenfield said, explaining her veto at the resolution.

Voting today was wishful thinking and irresponsible. So while we cannot support a resolution that would jeopardize sensitive negotiations, we look forward to committing to a text that we believe will address many of the concerns we all share, a text that can and should be adopted by the Council so that we can have a temporary ceasefire as soon as possible, based on the formula of the release of all hostages, she said.

This temporary ceasefire is essential to deliver aid to Palestinian civilians who desperately need it, the ambassador continued.

The United States was the only permanent member of the Security Council to use its veto power to defeat the resolution proposed by Algeria. The United Kingdom, another permanent member, abstained in the vote.

Thirteen members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution.

A vote in favor of this draft resolution constitutes support for the Palestinians' right to life, declared Algeria's representative to the UN, Amar Bendjama.

Conversely, voting against implies support for the brutal violence and collective punishments inflicted on them.

The United States is increasingly isolated within the international community in its refusal to call on Israel to implement a ceasefire in its war against Hamas. The Biden administration says it is working to get Hamas to agree to a proposal that includes a six-week truce in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages, increased humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and of the probable release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

The United States has so far supported Israel's rejection of Hamas' response to the truce proposal, saying Hamas' response implied failure for Israel.

But Qatar, one of the mediators in the truce negotiations, accuses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the talks.

Concern is growing over an expected Israeli offensive on Gaza's Rafah town, an area home to more than a million Palestinians who have fled fighting elsewhere in the enclave.

Israel has threatened to launch an invasion of Rafah at the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, raising fears that civilians could be pushed across the Egyptian border and that mass casualties could further fuel conflict in the region.

