UK fails nuclear missile test for second time in 8 years

A British nuclear missile test launch has failed off the coast of Florida, marking the second time in eight years that a Trident 2 ballistic missile has malfunctioned during a test.

A British Ministry of Defense spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that an anomaly occurred during testing aboard the nuclear-powered submarine HMS Vanguard. “We are confident that this anomaly was caused by a specific event, so there is no impact on our reliability.” Wider Trident missile systems and reserves.

Britain's Trident nuclear deterrent system suffered an initial failure off the coast of Florida in June 2016, a U.S. Pentagon official with direct knowledge of the incident previously told CNN.

The latest incident, first reported by The Sun newspaper, occurred on January 30 during a training exercise near Florida.

A source told CNN that the Sun's report was accurate and that the submarine's crew completed their training flawlessly using dummy warheads. The Trident 2 missile and dummy warhead were launched into the air, but the missile's first stage booster did not ignite and sank into the sea.

Sources said the defect was limited to the test kit and that if it had occurred during a patrol using a real nuclear warhead, the launch would likely have been successful.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps was aboard HMS Vanguard at the time of the test. First Coast Guard Admiral Sir Ben Key was also on board.

Shapps said in a statement released Wednesday that the test anomaly had no impact on the reliability of the broader Trident missile system and stockpile. It also has no impact whatsoever on our ability to launch nuclear weapons if a situation arises where we need to do so.

A UK Ministry of Defense spokesperson added that the UK's nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective.

HMS Vanguard and her crew have proven fully capable of operating the UK's continuous maritime deterrent, passing all tests during the recent Demonstration and Shakedown Operations (DASO). This is a routine test to ensure that the submarine can return to service after in-depth maintenance work. , a spokesperson said. This test reaffirms the effectiveness of the UK's nuclear deterrent, in which we have absolute confidence.

The opposition Labor Party was concerned about reports of the Trident test failure.

The defense secretary will want to reassure parliament that the tests will not affect the effectiveness of Britain's deterrence operations, said John Healey, Labor's shadow defense secretary.

According to the Royal Navy, Britain has four nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, each armed with American-made Trident 2 D5 missiles. The missile can be launched at a target up to 4,000 miles away.

The annual cost of Britain's inventory of Trident II D5 missiles, shared with the United States at a facility in Georgia, was approximately $15.1 million. [12 million] As of 2015, according to a House of Representatives research brief.

The annual operating cost of the UK's nuclear deterrent is estimated at 6% of the national defense budget, or approximately $3.79 billion in 2023/2024, according to a House of Commons Library report.

The current Vanguard class submarines are expected to be replaced by four new Dreadnought class submarines as early as the 2030s. The UK has set aside between $39.1 billion and $51.7 billion for new upgraded submarines, the report said.

